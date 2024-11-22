SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Travis Boydfrom the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions.
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Travis Boyd From Iowa
Boyd, 31 (9/14/93), has recorded 11 points (2-9=11), one power-play goal (PPG), 23 shots and eight penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 games for Iowa this season, leading the team in assists and ranking second in points. The 6-foot-0, 190-pound native of Hopkins, Minn., recorded eight points (2-6=8) in 16 games for the Arizona Coyotes last season while missing 60 games due to injury. For his career, Boyd has tallied 118 points (47-71=118), 74 PIM, 280 shots on goal and 170 blocked shots while skating in 296 games in parts of seven NHL seasons with the Washington Capitals (2017-20), Toronto Maple Leafs (2020-21), Vancouver Canucks (2021) and Arizona (2021-24). Boyd registered one goal in six Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Capitals and was a member of Washington’s 2018 Stanley Cup Championship team. He has also notched 183 points (59-124=183) in 234 career AHL games in parts of seven seasons with the Hershey Bears (2014-20) and Iowa Wild (2024).
Boyd was originally selected by Washington in the sixth round (No. 177 overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2024, and wears sweater No. 72 with the Wild.
The Wild will play at the Calgary Flames tomorrow, November 23, at 3 p.m. CT on FanDuel Sports Network North and KOOL FM 107.9.
