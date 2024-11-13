Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Michael Milne From Iowa

Milne, 22 (9/21/02), owns eight points (4-4=8), 27 shots, a plus-two rating, two game-winning goals (GWG) and one power-play goal (PPG) in ten games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound native of Abbotsford, British Columbia, ranks T-7th in the AHL and leads Iowa in GWG. He also ranks T-2nd among Iowa skaters in goals and points and T-4th in assists this season. Milne has skated in 107 career AHL games over three seasons (2022-25) with Iowa, recording 42 points (19-23=42), 48 penalty minutes (PIM), six PPGs and 176 shots. He also appeared in two games for Iowa in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, recording five shots.