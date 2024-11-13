SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Michael Milne from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Michael Milne From Iowa
Milne, 22 (9/21/02), owns eight points (4-4=8), 27 shots, a plus-two rating, two game-winning goals (GWG) and one power-play goal (PPG) in ten games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-10, 187-pound native of Abbotsford, British Columbia, ranks T-7th in the AHL and leads Iowa in GWG. He also ranks T-2nd among Iowa skaters in goals and points and T-4th in assists this season. Milne has skated in 107 career AHL games over three seasons (2022-25) with Iowa, recording 42 points (19-23=42), 48 penalty minutes (PIM), six PPGs and 176 shots. He also appeared in two games for Iowa in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, recording five shots.
Milne was selected by the Wild in the third round (89th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft and has not appeared in a regular-season NHL game. He wears sweater No. 60 with Minnesota.
The Wild hosts the Montreal Canadiens tomorrow night at 7 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network North and KFAN FM 100.3.
