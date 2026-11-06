Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Mason Shaw from Iowa Wild

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Mason Shaw from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Shaw, 27 (11/3/98), owns 10 points (4-6=10), 17 penalty minutes (PIM) and 32 shots on goal in 11 games with Iowa this season, leading the team in shots, while ranking T-1st in assists and second in points and goals. The 5-foot-10, 186-pound native of Wainwright, Alberta, also serves as Iowa's captain.

Shaw tallied 44 points (15-29=44), a plus-7 rating and 162 shots on goal in 71 games with the Manitoba Moose (AHL) last season, leading the team in points and assists while serving as captain. He owns 20 points (8-12=20) in 82 career games across parts of three NHL seasons (2021-24), all with Minnesota, recording career-high totals in games played (59), points (7-10=17), goals and assists in 2022-23. Shaw has recorded 212 points (79-133=212) and 411 PIM in 351 career games across parts of 10 AHL seasons with Manitoba (2024-26) and the Iowa Wild (2017-24, 2026-27) and ranks sixth on the all-time Iowa Wild leaderboard with 130 points (46-84=130). He also recorded three goals in 10 career Calder Cup Playoff games across two postseason appearances in 2019 and 2026.

Shaw has represented Canada at multiple international competitions, most recently posting one goal in three games while serving as an alternate captain at the 2025 Spengler Cup. He was originally selected by Minnesota in the fourth round (No. 97 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 18 with the Wild.

The Wild hosts the San Jose Sharks tonight at 7 p.m. CT on Wild+, KSTP-TV Channel 5 and KFAN FM 100.3.