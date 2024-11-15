Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Liam Öhgren From Iowa

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Liam Öhgren from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions.

Öhgren, 20 (1/28/04), has recorded eight shots in seven games with Minnesota and four goals in four games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, ranks T-2nd on Iowa in goals and recorded a hat trick on November 9 against Rockford. Öhgren has skated in 11 career NHL games over two seasons (2023-24) with Minnesota, recording two points (1-1=2) and 16 shots. He scored his first NHL goal and game-winning goal (GWG) at San Jose on April 13, 2024. He has also appeared in seven games for Iowa over the past two seasons, collecting four points (4-0=4). He tallied 19 points (12-7=19) in 26 games with Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) during the 2023-24 season, ranking T-6th on team in goals and 10th in points.

Öhgren was selected by the Wild in the first round (19th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. He wears sweater No. 28 with Minnesota.

The Wild hosts the Dallas Stars tomorrow night at 7 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Network North and KFAN FM 100.3.

