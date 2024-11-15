Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Liam Öhgren From Iowa

Öhgren, 20 (1/28/04), has recorded eight shots in seven games with Minnesota and four goals in four games with Iowa this season. The 6-foot-1, 187-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, ranks T-2nd on Iowa in goals and recorded a hat trick on November 9 against Rockford. Öhgren has skated in 11 career NHL games over two seasons (2023-24) with Minnesota, recording two points (1-1=2) and 16 shots. He scored his first NHL goal and game-winning goal (GWG) at San Jose on April 13, 2024. He has also appeared in seven games for Iowa over the past two seasons, collecting four points (4-0=4). He tallied 19 points (12-7=19) in 26 games with Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) during the 2023-24 season, ranking T-6th on team in goals and 10th in points.