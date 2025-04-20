Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Devin Shore From Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Devin Shore from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Shore, 30 (7/19/94), owns five points (1-4=5), 41 shots and 37 blocked shots in 55 games with Minnesota this season. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Ajax, Ontario, has also posted 10 points (2-8=10), five power-play assists, 34 shots and six PIM in 15 games for Iowa this season. Shore recorded four points (1-3=4) and four PIM in 21 games with the Seattle Kraken during the 2023-24 season while also collecting 25 points (7-18=25) and four PIM in 39 games with the Coachella Firebirds of the AHL.

For his career, Shore owns 144 points (52-92=144), 79 PIM, five PPG, five shorthanded goals (SHG) and seven game-winning goals (GWG) in 498 career NHL games over 10 seasons with the Dallas Stars (2015-18), Anaheim Ducks (2018-20), Columbus Blue Jackets (2019-20), Edmonton Oilers (2020-23), Seattle (2023-24) and Minnesota (2024-25). He has also skated in four career Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Edmonton Oilers (2021, two games) and Columbus Blue Jackets (2020, two games), posting one assist and seven shots. Shore has tallied 72 points (30-42=72), 22 PIM, seven PPG and nine GWG in 101 AHL games over five seasons with Texas (2014-16), Bakersfield (2022-23), Coachella (2023-24) and Iowa (2024). Shore was originally selected by Dallas in the second round (No. 61 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 19 with Minnesota.