Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Devin Shore From Iowa

By Minnesota Wild PR
Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Devin Shore from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Shore, 30 (7/19/94), owns five points (1-4=5), 41 shots and 37 blocked shots in 55 games with Minnesota this season. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound native of Ajax, Ontario, has also posted 10 points (2-8=10), five power-play assists, 34 shots and six PIM in 15 games for Iowa this season. Shore recorded four points (1-3=4) and four PIM in 21 games with the Seattle Kraken during the 2023-24 season while also collecting 25 points (7-18=25) and four PIM in 39 games with the Coachella Firebirds of the AHL.

For his career, Shore owns 144 points (52-92=144), 79 PIM, five PPG, five shorthanded goals (SHG) and seven game-winning goals (GWG) in 498 career NHL games over 10 seasons with the Dallas Stars (2015-18), Anaheim Ducks (2018-20), Columbus Blue Jackets (2019-20), Edmonton Oilers (2020-23), Seattle (2023-24) and Minnesota (2024-25). He has also skated in four career Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Edmonton Oilers (2021, two games) and Columbus Blue Jackets (2020, two games), posting one assist and seven shots. Shore has tallied 72 points (30-42=72), 22 PIM, seven PPG and nine GWG in 101 AHL games over five seasons with Texas (2014-16), Bakersfield (2022-23), Coachella (2023-24) and Iowa (2024). Shore was originally selected by Dallas in the second round (No. 61 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft and wears sweater No. 19 with Minnesota.

Minnesota will play at the Vegas Golden Knights tonight at 9 p.m. CT/7 p.m. PT on ESPN, FanDuel Sports Network North and KFAN FM 100.3 in Game 1 of the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Minnesota Wild single-game playoff tickets for the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com, wild.com and the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. A limited number of premium seating experiences are also available to purchase. Please contact the suite sales team at (651) 312-3485 or [email protected] to inquire about availability and pricing.

Forever Wild Season Ticket Members receive priority access to Stanley Cup Playoff tickets. For more information visit tickets.wild.com. Fans are also encouraged to join our Ticket Alert/Text notification list at wild.com/stayconnected, designed to help fans get last-minute tickets to Wild home games that have limited availability.

Information about special events and pregame festivities related to the playoffs will be announced soon. Official Stanley Cup Playoff merchandise is available now online at hockeylodge.com and will be available soon in The Hockey Lodge.

2025 Minnesota Wild playoff presenting partners are Xcel Energy, Treasure Island Resort and Casino and BMO.

Visit wild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content and daily statistics.

