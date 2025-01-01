Minnesota Wild Recalls Forward Brendan Gaunce and Defenseman Carson Lambos from Iowa

Gaunce, 30 (3/25/94), has skated in four games for Minnesota this season, averaging 9:59 of time on ice (TOI) per game. The 6-foot-3, 219-pound native of Sudbury, Ontario, has also appeared in 22 games for Iowa this season and leads the team with 11 goals, four power-play goals (PPG) and 66 shots while ranking second with 17 points (11-6=17). Gaunce has recorded a three-point game three times this season for Iowa, including two hat tricks against the Rockford Ice Hogs (Dec. 31 and Dec. 11).

For his career, Gaunce owns 28 points (13-15=28) and 71 PIM in 181 NHL games with Vancouver (2015-19), Boston (2019-20), Columbus (2021-24) and Minnesota (2024). He owns 250 points (119-131=250), 957 shots on goal, 232 PIM and a plus-8 rating in 3645 career AHL games with Utica (2014-19), Providence (2019-20), Cleveland (2021-24) and Iowa (2024). He has also tallied 14 points (7-7=14) in 31 career Calder Cup Playoff contests. Gaunce spent the 2020-21 season with Vaxjo in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL) and helped the Lakers win the league championship.

Gaunce was selected by Vancouver in the first round (No. 26 overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft. He signed a one-year, two-way contract with Minnesota on July 1, 2024. He wears sweater No. 21 with Minnesota.