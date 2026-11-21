Gustafsson Nyberg, 23 (9/21/03), has recorded one assist, 24 shots on goals and a plus-3 rating in 19 games with Iowa this season. He appeared in two games with Minnesota last season, making his NHL debut at St. Louis on April 13, 2026, and tallied one assist in two games with Iowa. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound native of Stockholm, Sweden, also recorded 11 assists, 47 shots and 26 PIM in 37 games with the University of Connecticut (UConn) last season. He led the team with a plus-18 rating and ranked second in blocked shots (51) and helped the Huskies reach the Hockey East Championship Game and qualify for the NCAA Tournament. In two seasons (2024-26) at UConn, Gustafsson Nyberg totaled 21 points (1-20=21), 83 shots, 53 PIM and 113 blocked shots. He also played one season at Northern Michigan University (2023-24) and posted three points (1-2=3) in 34 games while ranking fourth on the team (first among freshman) with 44 blocked shots.

Minnesota signed Gustavsson Nyberg to a two-year, entry-level contract on April 9, 2026. He wears sweater No. 6 with the Wild.

Minnesota plays at the Vancouver Canucks tonight at 9 p.m. CT on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3.