Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman David Jiricek From Iowa, Forward Devin Shore Reassigned to Iowa

Jiricek, 21 (11/28/03), has five points (2-3=5), 13 penalty minutes (PIM), one game-winning goal (GWG), 25 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in 15 AHL games with the Iowa Wild and the Cleveland Monsters this season. Jiricek has also collected one assist in six games with the Columbus Blue Jackets this season. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound native of Klatovy, Czech Republic recorded 10 points (1-9=10) and 22 PIM in 43 games with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24. He ranked T-9th among NHL rookie defensemen in assists and T-11th in scoring. Jiricek also tallied 19 points (7-12=19) in 29 contests with Cleveland and added 11 points (3-8=11) in 14 Calder Cup Playoff games in 2023-24. He ranked third among AHL blueliners in scoring and T-4th in assists during the Calder Cup Playoffs.