Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman David Jiricek From Iowa, Forward Devin Shore Reassigned to Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman David Jiricek (YIHR-ih-chehk) from the Iowa Wild in the American Hockey League (AHL) under emergency conditions and reassigned forward Devin Shore to Iowa.
Jiricek, 21 (11/28/03), has five points (2-3=5), 13 penalty minutes (PIM), one game-winning goal (GWG), 25 shots on goal and a plus-1 rating in 15 AHL games with the Iowa Wild and the Cleveland Monsters this season. Jiricek has also collected one assist in six games with the Columbus Blue Jackets this season. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound native of Klatovy, Czech Republic recorded 10 points (1-9=10) and 22 PIM in 43 games with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24. He ranked T-9th among NHL rookie defensemen in assists and T-11th in scoring. Jiricek also tallied 19 points (7-12=19) in 29 contests with Cleveland and added 11 points (3-8=11) in 14 Calder Cup Playoff games in 2023-24. He ranked third among AHL blueliners in scoring and T-4th in assists during the Calder Cup Playoffs.
The right-shot defenseman made his NHL debut on Oct. 28, 2022, against the Boston Bruins and tallied his first career NHL goal on Oct. 14, 2023, against the New York Rangers (Igor Shesterkin). He notched 11 points (1-10=11) and 28 PIM in 53 career NHL games with Columbus (2022-24). Jiricek owns 62 points (15-47=62) including six power-play goals (PPG), 70 PIM and 181 shots on goal in 99 career AHL games with Cleveland (2022-24) and Iowa (2024-25).
He was originally selected by Columbus in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. Minnesota acquired Jiricek in a trade with Columbus on November 30, 2024. He wears sweater No. 55 with Minnesota.
Minnesota hosts the Colorado Avalanche tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. on FanDuel Sports North Extra and KFAN FM 100.3.