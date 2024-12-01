Minnesota Wild Recalls David Jiricek From Iowa

Jiricek, 21 (11/28/03), was acquired by Minnesota via trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 30. He has collected one assist in six games with Columbus and three points (2-1=3) in four games with the Cleveland Monsters (AHL) this season. The 6-foot-4, 204-pound native of Klatovy, Czech Republic recorded 10 points (1-9=10) and 22 penalty minutes (PIM) in 43 games with the Blue Jackets in 2023-24. He ranked T-9th among NHL rookie defensemen in assists and T-11th in scoring. Jiricek also tallied 19 points (7-12=19) in 29 contests with Cleveland and added 11 points (3-8=11) in 14 Calder Cup Playoff in 2023-24. He ranked third among AHL blueliners in scoring and T-4th in assists during the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The right-shot defenseman made his NHL debut on Oct. 28, 2022, against the Boston Bruins and tallied his first career NHL goal on Oct. 14, 2023, against the New York Rangers (Igor Shesterkin). He notched 11 points (1-10=11) and 28 PIM in 53 career NHL games with Columbus (2022-24). Jiricek notched 60 points (15-45=60) including six power-play goals (PPG), 168 shots on goal and 59 PIM in 88 career AHL games with Cleveland (2022-24).

He represented Czechia at the 2021, 2022 (silver medal) and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships and the 2022 IIHF World Championship (bronze medal). Jiricek was named the top defenseman at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship and was named to the tournament All-Star Team. He was selected by Columbus in the first-round (sixth overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

Jiricek will wear sweater No. 55 with Minnesota. The Wild will host the Vancouver Canucks at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, on FanDuel Sports Network North and KFAN FM 100.3.