Minnesota Wild Recalls Dakota Mermis from Iowa

Mermis, 29 (1/5/1994), registered 26 points (5-21-26), 73 penalty minutes (PIM), a plus-nine rating and 129 shots on goal in 63 contests with Iowa during the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Alton, Ill., was second among Iowa skaters in PIM and ranked second among Iowa defensemen in scoring, goals and assists. Mermis owns 137 points (21-116=137), 409 PIM and 683 shots in 426 career AHL games with Springfield (2015-16), Tucson (2016-19), Binghamton (2019-20) and Iowa (2021-23).

Mermis has collected four points (1-3=4) and a plus-7 rating in 27 career NHL games with Arizona (2017-19), New Jersey (2019-20) and Minnesota (2020-23). The left-shot blueliner played in two games with the Wild in 2022-23. Mermis was signed by the Wild as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020, and wears sweater No. 6 with Minnesota.