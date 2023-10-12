SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Dakota Mermis from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Minnesota Wild Recalls Dakota Mermis from Iowa
Mermis, 29 (1/5/1994), registered 26 points (5-21-26), 73 penalty minutes (PIM), a plus-nine rating and 129 shots on goal in 63 contests with Iowa during the 2022-23 season. The 6-foot, 195-pound native of Alton, Ill., was second among Iowa skaters in PIM and ranked second among Iowa defensemen in scoring, goals and assists. Mermis owns 137 points (21-116=137), 409 PIM and 683 shots in 426 career AHL games with Springfield (2015-16), Tucson (2016-19), Binghamton (2019-20) and Iowa (2021-23).
Mermis has collected four points (1-3=4) and a plus-7 rating in 27 career NHL games with Arizona (2017-19), New Jersey (2019-20) and Minnesota (2020-23). The left-shot blueliner played in two games with the Wild in 2022-23. Mermis was signed by the Wild as a free agent on Oct. 9, 2020, and wears sweater No. 6 with Minnesota.
Minnesota opens the 2023-24 regular season vs. the Florida Panthers tonight at 7 p.m.. CT on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.
Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information.
Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.