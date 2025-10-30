Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Penguins

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hits the ice at Grand Casino Arena again tonight, inviting the Penguins for a Thursday battle.
The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 23 Marco Rossi - 90 Marcus Johansson
91 Vladimir Tarasenko - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy
17 Marcus Foligno - 38 Ryan Hartman - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza
13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 19 Tyler Pitlick
DEFENSE
25 Jonas Brodin - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
8 Zeev Buium - 55 David Jiříček
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt