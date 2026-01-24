Maple Grove to Host Hockey Day Minnesota 2028

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Hockey today announced that Hockey Day Minnesota 2028, presented by UnitedHealthcare, will take place at Central Park in Maple Grove.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Experience Maple Grove, alongside the Osseo Maple Grove Hockey Association and Maple Grove High School teams, to bring Hockey Day Minnesota 2028 to Maple Grove,” said Minnesota Wild Chief Executive Officer Matt Majka. “We’re looking forward to creating an unforgettable Hockey Day Minnesota experience for players, families, and fans in Maple Grove.”

“We’re incredibly excited to be selected as the host site for Hockey Day Minnesota 2028,” said Experience Maple Grove Executive Director Greg Anzelc. “We look forward to building on our strong hockey legacy and showcasing the great City of Maple Grove, our business community, and the awesome Hockey Day Minnesota venue at Central Park.”

The festivities in Maple Grove will be part of a day-long television event designed as a celebration of the game from peewees to pros. Proceeds from the 22nd annual statewide hockey celebration will be used to grow the game of hockey in the Maple Grove community.

Additional details, including the dates, matchups and the official schedule for Hockey Day Minnesota 2028 at Maple Grove will be announced at a later date. Hockey Day Minnesota 2027 will take place at the Brainerd International Raceway.