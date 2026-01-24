Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Panthers

102825_25thProjectedLineup_1920x1080_012426
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild hits home ice for Hockey Day Minnesota tonight, hosting the Florida panthers after defeating the Red Wings 4-3 in overtime on Thursday night. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

90 Marcus Johansson - 14 Joel Eriksson Ek - 12 Matt Boldy

17 Marcus Foligno - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

13 Yakov Trenin - 78 Nico Sturm - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon

48 Daemon Hunt - 55 David Jiříček

GOALTENDERS

32 Filip Gustavsson

30 Jesper Wallstedt

Info for Tonight's Game:

