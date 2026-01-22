SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns home tonight, hosting the Red Wings after falling to the Canadiens in Montreal on Tuesday. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Red Wings
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
17 Marcus Foligno - 37 Hunter Haight - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza
39 Ben Jones - 78 Nico Sturm - 19 Tyler Pitlick
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
48 Daemon Hunt - 82 David Špaček
GOALTENDERS
32 Filip Gustavsson
30 Jesper Wallstedt
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, January 22nd at 8:30 p.m. CT
- Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Watch: ESPN
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Red Wings