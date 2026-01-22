Projected Lineup: Wild vs. Red Wings

ProjectedLineup_1920x1080_012226
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild returns home tonight, hosting the Red Wings after falling to the Canadiens in Montreal on Tuesday. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

17 Marcus Foligno - 37 Hunter Haight - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza

39 Ben Jones - 78 Nico Sturm - 19 Tyler Pitlick

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon

48 Daemon Hunt - 82 David Špaček

GOALTENDERS

32 Filip Gustavsson

30 Jesper Wallstedt

Info for Tonight's Game:

  • When: Thursday, January 22nd at 8:30 p.m. CT
  • Where: Grand Casino Arena (Saint Paul, Minnesota)
  • Tickets: Buy Now
  • Watch: ESPN
  • Listen: KFAN
  • Gamecenter: Wild vs. Red Wings

