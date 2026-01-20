MONTREAL, Quebec -- The Minnesota Wild is back on the ice today, facing off against the Canadiens in Montreal after defeating the Maple Leafs last night, 6-3. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:
Projected Lineup: Wild at Canadiens
FORWARDS
97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello
13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko
17 Marcus Foligno - 37 Hunter Haight - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza
39 Ben Jones - 78 Nico Sturm - 19 Tyler Pitlick
DEFENSE
43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber
5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon
48 Daemon Hunt - 82 David Špaček
GOALTENDERS
30 Jesper Wallstedt
32 Filip Gustavsson
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Tuesday, January 20th at 6:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Bell Centre (Montreal, Quebec)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Canadiens