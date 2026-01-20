Projected Lineup: Wild at Canadiens

ProjectedLineup_1920x1080_012026
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

MONTREAL, Quebec -- The Minnesota Wild is back on the ice today, facing off against the Canadiens in Montreal after defeating the Maple Leafs last night, 6-3. The following lineup is a projection and is subject to change:

FORWARDS

97 Kirill Kaprizov - 38 Ryan Hartman - 36 Mats Zuccarello

13 Yakov Trenin - 22 Danila Yurov - 91 Vladimir Tarasenko

17 Marcus Foligno - 37 Hunter Haight - 18 Vinnie Hinostroza

39 Ben Jones - 78 Nico Sturm - 19 Tyler Pitlick

DEFENSE

43 Quinn Hughes - 7 Brock Faber

5 Jake Middleton - 46 Jared Spurgeon

48 Daemon Hunt - 82 David Špaček

GOALTENDERS

30 Jesper Wallstedt

32 Filip Gustavsson

Info for Tonight's Game:

