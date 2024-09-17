SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club will open training camp on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. at TRIA Rink at Treasure Island Center in downtown St. Paul.
Minnesota Wild Opens Training Camp September 19 at TRIA Rink
The Wild’s training camp roster consists of 57 players, including the following 18 players that participated in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase:
Forwards: Caedan Bankier, Hunter Haight, Gavin Hain, Riley Heidt, Michael Milne, Pavel Novak, Ryder Ritchie, Matthew Sop, Luke Toporowski.
Defensemen: Carson Lambos, Stevie Leskovar, Kyle Masters, Kalem Parker, Jack Peart, David Spacek.
Goaltenders: Samuel Hlavaj, Kyle McClellan, Chase Wutzke.
The Wild invited forwards Gavin Hain, Ryan Sandelin and Matthew Sop, defenseman Will Zmolek and goaltenders Kyle McClellan and William Rousseau to training camp on professional tryouts and released forwards Kody Dupuis, Felix Lacerte, Luke Loheit, Brad Marek, Jack O’Brien and Mason Zebeski, defensemen Bogdans Hodass and Jordan Tourigny and goaltender Riley Mercer from their amateur tryouts.
The team also announced today that a number of training camp practices at TRIA Rink will be open to the public. Fans need to register at www.wild.com/openpractices to attend an open practice session.
Player media availability will occur after each practice session (Group A players will be available after Group A practice). Head Coach John Hynes will be available following the final practice session each day.
2024-25 MINNESOTA WILD PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Saturday, Sept. 21 at Winnipeg Jets at Canada Life Centre - 7 p.m. CT
Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center - 7 p.m. CT
Friday, Sept. 27 vs. Winnipeg Jets at Xcel Energy Center - 7 p.m. CT
Sunday, Sept. 29 vs. Dallas Stars at Xcel Energy Center - 5 p.m. CT
Tuesday, Oct. 1 vs. Chicago Blackhawks at Xcel Energy Center - 7 p.m. CT
Friday, Oct. 4 at Chicago Blackhawks at United Center - 7:30 p.m. CT
Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase.
