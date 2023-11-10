Game Recap: Rangers 4, Wild 1

Artemi Panarin had a goal and an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to 13 games for the Rangers (10-2-1) who have points in nine straight (8-0-1). Blake Wheeler scored his first goal with New York.

Brandon Duhaime scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 24 saves for the Wild (5-6-2), who had won two straight, including 5-4 in a shootout against the Rangers in Minnesota on Saturday.

"We've got to make sure we put in a consistent effort and good play like we did in the second [period]," Fleury said. "Make it consistent for three periods and the odds will be better."

New York has a plus-16 goal differential (32-16), a 39.3 percent power play (11-for-28) and 93.6 percent penalty kill (29-for-31) during its point streak.

"I do think that when you stay tight defensively and defend hard you've got a chance of winning hockey games; that's been good," Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said. "The power play has been excellent and that's really helped inside of the streak. And to me the 5-on-5 is starting to connect a little bit and generate as well. It's never one thing."

Trocheck gave New York a 1-0 lead 3:56 into the first period, scoring off a pass from Lafreniere.

The Rangers outshot the Wild 14-2 in the first period.

"It was more their fast start than our slow start," Minnesota coach Dean Evason said. "Yeah, we gave up shots at the net, but there wasn't a lot of Grade-A scoring chances that we gave up. We weathered the storm."