Game Recap: Wild 5, Islanders 2

Zuccarello missed Minnesota’s first 15 games because of a lower-body injury.

“He’s had so many times like this that what he needs to do to come back,” Kaprizov said. He’s smart and can read the game. We just tried to help him today. He’s a smart player, and everyone knows this. It’s easy to play with him and hard to play against him.”

Emil Heineman and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Islanders (6-6-2), who have lost two in a row and had points in three straight (2-0-1). David Rittich made 21 saves.

“I thought we had a good start, and when they scored that first goal, for some reason, that gave them some momentum,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “And I thought after that they were the better team. They were better than us, on, on, on the battles. They took advantage of our turnovers. So they played, they played a better game than we did.”

Vinnie Hinostroza gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 7:24 of the first period on their first shot on goal. Jonas Brodin’s pass from inside the left circle found him all alone at the far post for a tap-in.

Danila Yurov extended it to 2-0 at 12:32. Yakov Trenin sent a puck to the low slot, and Yurov beat Rittich blocker side through traffic.

Heineman cut it to 2-1 at 4:38 of the second period. From inside the left circle, Mathew Barzal fed Bo Horvat below Minnesota’s goal line before he found Heineman in the low slot for a wide-open net.

Faber scored just 1:18 later to make it 3-1 after picking off a Matthew Schaefer clearing attempt before his shot from the slot went in off Rittich’s glove.

“That was an ugly one for me and Brodin,” Faber said, as those two were on the ice for Heineman’s goal. “It [stinks], but you've got to bounce back from those things. It's a long year. It's a long game. You try not to get in over your head, over mistakes, and just move on to the next. And I thought we all bounced back nicely and played a pretty good game.”

Rossi pushed it to 4-1 at 9:05, beating Rittich glove side on the breakaway after Kaprizov sprung him with a stretch pass from inside the Wild zone.