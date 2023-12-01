Dewar scores 1st NHL hat trick, Wild end Predators' 6-game winning streak

Juuso Parssinen scored for the Predators (11-11-0), who were going for their first seven-game winning streak since Dec. 4-17, 2021. Juuse Saros allowed four goals on 15 shots before being replaced by Kevin Lankinen in the second period. Lankinen stopped 14 of 16 shots faced in relief.

“Not the performance we need,” Nashville forward Ryan O'Reilly said. “That’s not us. It’s disappointing because that’s a divisional team. That’s a big game for us. It’s definitely disappointing, but we have to move on and kind of regroup here, and just get back and keep going ahead.”

Dewar gave the Wild a 1-0 lead at 6:08 of the first period on a rebound off a shot from Brandon Duhaime on the rush.

“It was great to see,” Hynes said of Dewar’s hat trick. “It’s hard to score in the League, never mind three in one game, but it was good. That line was very good tonight and I thought they actually played very well against St. Louis. It’s nice when you can get production throughout your lineup. Congrats to him, he certainly earned it.”

Jake Middleton made it 2-0 at 14:01, scoring on a backhand from the left circle. Dewar had the secondary assist.

Kaprizov extended it to 3-0 with a power-play goal 31 seconds later on a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Mats Zuccarello. Zuccarello extended his point streak to eight games.

Pat Maroon pushed it to 4-0 at 1:43 of the second period on a redirection of a shot from the point by Alex Goligoski.

“It’s completely different teams, I would say,” Maroon said of Minnesota over the past two games. “Wouldn’t you think? For us right now, we’re playing faster. We’re getting up in the play. We’re three-quarter icing them right now. We have good gaps. We’re back-pressuring and closing in on them fast, and we have fast transition right now. The faster you play like that, the faster you get on offense.”