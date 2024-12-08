Kempe has goal, assist, lifts Kings past Wild for 5th straight win

Yakov Trenin scored, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 30 saves for the Wild (18-5-4), who had won five in a row and were coming off a 5-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

“I thought we competed hard and definitely had our fair share of chances,” Minnesota defenseman Zach Bogosian said. “We compete right through to the very end, so I think in the long run that will pay off for us, knowing that no matter what we’re going to compete right to the end of the game.”

Kempe gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 19:17 of the first period, putting the puck in with his skate at the top of the crease after Fleury made a kick save on Anze Kopitar’s shot from the top of the right circle.

Alex Laferriere made it 2-0 at 8:33 of the second period with a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play. It was the forwards 12th goal through 27 games this season, matching his total in 81 games as a rookie in 2023-24.

“There’s no secret that some of our players haven’t scored as much as they’re used to, as much as they expected and we expected,” Kings coach Jim Hiller said. “So, somebody has to fill the void, and ‘Laf’ has done that for us.”