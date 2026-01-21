Minnesota Wild Grants State of Hockey Legacy Award to Roger Godin

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Minnesota Hockey and FanDuel Sports Network, today announced Roger Godin as the 2025-26 State of Hockey Legacy Award winner.

“We are extremely honored to recognize Roger Godin as this year’s recipient of the State of Hockey Legacy Award,” said Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold. “Roger’s passion for and knowledge of the game are unparalleled. We are deeply grateful for everything he has done to celebrate and preserve our sport’s rich history and traditions.”

Godin was named Minnesota Wild Team Curator in 2000, becoming the first curator hired by a professional sports team. He was responsible for conceiving and executing the various State of Hockey exhibits on display throughout Grand Casino Arena and served in the position for 25 years before retiring last year.

Godin was named the first director of the United States Hockey Hall of Fame (USHHF) in Eveleth, Minnesota, in June of 1971 and served two tours as director (1971-83 and 1985-87). Following his time at the USHFF, he worked in non-sports museums in the late 1980s and 1990s. During these years, Godin did extensive research and writing on the pre-World War II American participa­tion in hockey. He is the author of Before The Stars: Early Major League Hockey and the St. Paul Athletic Club Team and Red, White, and Blue on Ice: Minnesota’s Elite Teams and Players of the 1920’s, 30’s, and 40’s.

In 2024, he was named the recipient of the Jim Fullerton Award by the American Hockey Coaches Association. In 2021, the Hobey Baker Foundation honored Godin with a replica of the prestigious Baker award in apprecia­tion of his support, passion, and commitment to the foundation. He has also received the USHHF’s John T. Karakas Award for commitment to the mission and goals of the Hall (2004), the Society for International Hockey Research’s (SIHR) Brian McFarlane Award for outstanding research and writing (1998) and an award from Minnesota Hockey for outstanding service (1983). Godin also had a 30-year active/reserve component military career during which he received the Air Medal in 1969 for meritorious achievement.

Godin will be honored during the second intermission of the Minnesota Wild game against the Florida Panthers on Saturday, Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. at Grand Casino Arena.

The State of Hockey Legacy Award, presented by the Wild, Minnesota Hockey and FanDuel Sports Network, recognizes individuals who have made extraordinary and long-term contributions to hockey in Minnesota. Past recipients are Norm Coleman (2025), Herb Brooks (2024), Laura Halldorson (2023), Dr. George Nagobads (2022), John Mayasich (2021), Doug Woog (2020), Larry Hendrickson (2019), Bob Naegele, Jr. (2018), Walter L. Bush, Jr. (2016), Bob O'Connor (2015), Lou Nanne (2014), Glen Sonmor (2012), Neal Broten (2011) and Lou Cotroneo (2010).