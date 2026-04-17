Minnesota Wild First Round Stanley Cup Playoff Schedule Announced

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets for the First Round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Grand Casino Arena are on sale now at wild.com and www.ticketmaster.com. Ticket availability for all 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff games at Grand Casino Arena is expected to be limited due to demand and priority access given to Minnesota Wild Season Ticket Members. The best way to secure 2026 Stanley Cup Playoff tickets is to become part of the Season Ticket Member Community. For more information visit tickets.wild.com. Fans are also encouraged to join our Ticket Alert/Text notification list at wild.com/stayconnected, designed to help fans get last-minute tickets to Wild home games that have limited availability.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through our verified partner websites at wild.com/playoffs and www.ticketmaster.com or in-person at the Grand Casino Arena Box Office during normal business hours. Playoff tickets purchased through non-verified websites may not be authentic and access to the venue on the day of the event is not guaranteed.

A limited number of premium seating experiences are also available to purchase for Minnesota Wild Stanley Cup Playoff games at Grand Casino Arena. Please contact the suite sales team at (651) 312-3485 or [email protected] to inquire about availability and pricing for Wild playoff games.

The Minnesota Wild will host a Playoff Watch Party at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday for Game One of the First Round. This event is free and open to the public - a valid ticket is required for entry. Gate 1 will open at 4 p.m. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a complimentary Wild LED rally towel. The Hockey Lodge and select concessions will be open.

Minnesota will host pregame parties at Grand Casino Arena for all home games during the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. A game ticket will be required for entry. For more information and updates, please visit wild.com/playoffs. 2026 Minnesota Wild playoff presenting partners are BMO and Toyota.