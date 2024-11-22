Gaudreau gets 2 goals, assist for Wild in win against Oilers

Corey Perry had a goal and an assist, and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (10-9-2), who have lost three of four (1-2-1). Stuart Skinner made 21 saves.

“I thought right off the bat that it felt like we didn’t really have the same jump that they did,” Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. “I think they had a little more juice, and that showed up in the game and it is up to us to basically be better and come better prepared.

“It is that time of year now where if you can just bear down and show up with an effort every night, you can get some, I’m not saying free points, but you can get some points and get rolling. Obviously, that is what we are looking to do and tonight wasn’t enough.”

Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead just 27 seconds into the first period. His pass intended for Connor McDavid in the defensive zone bounced off Kaprizov, rolled up the ice toward the crease, and snuck under Fleury as he tried to sweep it away with his stick.

“It can happen to anyone. It’s just such a tough bounce,” Wild forward Marcus Johansson said. “I think it bounced by three guys, so it was something that you almost just laugh off and start over.

“Stuff like that happens in hockey over a year and I feel like you laugh it off and ‘Flower’ did too. He was unbelievable tonight. It was fun to see.”