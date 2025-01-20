Game Recap: Wild 3, Avs 1

“We wanted to come into this game and we wanted to be more of an attacking team,” Minnesota coach John Hynes said. “I think sometimes when you play the [Nathan] MacKinnons and [Mikko] Rantanens and [Cale] Makars on this team, you come into the game and you're thinking defend, defend, defend. And I think the best defense is a good offense. And going into third period, it was time where we started to try to take a game over as opposed to trying to see where it went.”

Jake Middleton had a goal and an assist, and Liam Ohgren had two assists for the Wild (28-15-4), who had lost three straight games. Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves.

“We know they're a good team, obviously, and a big challenge for us, but I thought we played so well,” Fleury said. “We controlled the puck. We didn't just give it away. Played smart. I feel we didn't give them much.”

Nathan MacKinnonscored to extend his home point streak to 11 games (six goals, 12 assists) for the Avalanche (28-19-1), who have lost three of their past five. Mackenzie Blackwood made 23 saves.

“It's a big game, right? We have an opportunity to go past ‘Minny’ tonight with a win. So, we know it's a big game,” said Colorado coach Jared Bednar, whose team is now three points behind the Wild in the Pacific Division having played one more game. “I didn't think we gave up a lot of chances, but we didn't get any chances either, and they scored on all their chances, and that was on us.

“We're at the point of the year now where you can't make those mistakes and survive them all the time unless your goalie's bailing you out all the time. And he did his part.”

Trenin gave Minnesota a 2-1 lead at 2:08 of the third period with a snap shot from between the circles off a pass from David Jiricek.

“Now, I already don't remember how shift was developed, but I remember 'Jiri' made a big play on the wall,” Trenin said. “Set me up for a good shot, and I think goalie didn't see the shooting lane.”