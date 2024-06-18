Minnesota Wild Announces Dates and Locations for 2024 Block Party Series Presented by CUB

By Minnesota Wild PR
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild today announced the 2024 Block Party Series presented by CUB will visit eight communities in the Twin Cities this summer starting on Tuesday, July 16 at the CUB location at 1801 Market Drive in Stillwater, from 5 - 8 p.m. All events are free and open to the public.

2024 Minnesota Wild Block Party Series

DATE

TIME

LOCATION

Tuesday, July 16

5 - 8 p.m.

CUB location at 1801 Market Drive in Stillwater

Thursday, July 18

5 - 8 p.m.

CUB location at 1540 New Brighton Blvd. in Minneapolis

Tuesday, July 23

5 - 8 p.m.

CUB location at 1729 Market Blvd. in Hastings

Thursday, July 25

5 - 8 p.m.

CUB location at 13855 Rogers Drive in Rogers

Tuesday, July 30

5 - 8 p.m.

CUB location at 23800 State Highway 7 in Shorewood

Thursday, August 1

5 - 8 p.m.

CUB location at 1059 Meadowlands Drive in White Bear Township

Tuesday, August 6

5 - 8 p.m.

CUB location at 3784 150th Street West in Rosemount

Thursday, August 8

5 - 8 p.m.

CUB location at 1198 Vierling Drive East in Shakopee

The Minnesota Wild Block Party Series is a celebration of hockey and will feature interactive games and music for fans of all ages to enjoy including an inflatable street hockey rink, an inflatable shooting activation with electronic hockey net, a video game station featuring EA Sports NHL 24 and yard games (bag toss and connect four). Light concessions courtesy of Coca-Cola, T-Rex Cookies and Kemps will be available for sale with all proceeds donated to local youth hockey associations. Minnesota Wild partners KFAN 100.3 FM and Red Bull will be present at select locations. In addition, Minnesota Wild mascot, Nordy, will be at all locations.

CUB is the Official Grocer of the Minnesota Wild.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full-season memberships are available for purchase. Please visittickets.wild.comor contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can place a deposit now, contact[email protected]for more information. Deposits are also being accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information.

