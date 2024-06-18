Minnesota Wild Announces Dates and Locations for 2024 Block Party Series Presented by CUB

The Minnesota Wild Block Party Series is a celebration of hockey and will feature interactive games and music for fans of all ages to enjoy including an inflatable street hockey rink, an inflatable shooting activation with electronic hockey net, a video game station featuring EA Sports NHL 24 and yard games (bag toss and connect four). Light concessions courtesy of Coca-Cola, T-Rex Cookies and Kemps will be available for sale with all proceeds donated to local youth hockey associations. Minnesota Wild partners KFAN 100.3 FM and Red Bull will be present at select locations. In addition, Minnesota Wild mascot, Nordy, will be at all locations.

CUB is the Official Grocer of the Minnesota Wild.