Minnesota Wild to Host Winter Coat Drive on Friday, November 24

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a winter coat drive will be held for The American Indian Family Center (AIFC) on Friday, Nov. 24 when it hosts the Colorado Avalanche at 7:30 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. New or gently used winter coats will be collected at Gates 1-5 from 5:15 p.m. until midway through the first period. AIFC will distribute all collected winter coats to the families they serve in Minneapolis and Saint Paul.
The winter coat drive is supported by ORORO, the official heated apparel partner of the Minnesota Wild. Every fan who donates a coat will receive $50 off of select ORORO apparel. Additionally, ORORO will donate one heated vest to AIFC for each coat donated, up to 100 vests.
Founded in 1994, AIFC strives to provide American Indian families in St. Paul and the East Metro with programs and services enriched by traditional values and culture. They serve approximately 700 American Indian families each year with mental health, recovery, employment, housing and youth services.
