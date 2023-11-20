Minnesota Wild to Host Winter Coat Drive on Friday, November 24

The winter coat drive is supported by ORORO, the official heated apparel partner of the Minnesota Wild. Every fan who donates a coat will receive $50 off of select ORORO apparel. Additionally, ORORO will donate one heated vest to AIFC for each coat donated, up to 100 vests.

Founded in 1994, AIFC strives to provide American Indian families in St. Paul and the East Metro with programs and services enriched by traditional values and culture. They serve approximately 700 American Indian families each year with mental health, recovery, employment, housing and youth services.