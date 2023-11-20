News Feed

Game Recap: Maple Leafs 4, Wild 3
Projected Lineup vs Maple Leafs
Game Recap: Senators 2, Wild 1
Projected Lineup at Senators
Prospect Report: Nov. 15, 2023
Wild Swedes attend premiere of Salming docuseries
Down on the Farm: Iowa Coaches Create Melting Pot of Experience
Minnesota Wild Prepped for Sweden
Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Daemon Hunt from Iowa
Injury Report: Frederick Gaudreau
Game Recap: Stars 8, Wild 3
Projected Lineup vs Stars
Game Recap: Sabres 3, Wild 2
Projected Lineup at Sabres
Jared Spurgeon Activated from LTIR
Minnesota Wild to Celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night on November 12 vs. Dallas Stars
Chipotle Introduces “Suit Up and Score” BOGO (BUY-ONE-GET-ONE) for Minnesota Wild Fans 
Game Recap: Rangers 4, Wild 1

Minnesota Wild to Host Winter Coat Drive on Friday, November 24

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced a winter coat drive will be held for The American Indian Family Center (AIFC) on Friday, Nov. 24 when it hosts the Colorado Avalanche at 7:30 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center. New or gently used winter coats will be collected at Gates 1-5 from 5:15 p.m. until midway through the first period. AIFC will distribute all collected winter coats to the families they serve in Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

The winter coat drive is supported by ORORO, the official heated apparel partner of the Minnesota Wild. Every fan who donates a coat will receive $50 off of select ORORO apparel. Additionally, ORORO will donate one heated vest to AIFC for each coat donated, up to 100 vests. 

Founded in 1994, AIFC strives to provide American Indian families in St. Paul and the East Metro with programs and services enriched by traditional values and culture. They serve approximately 700 American Indian families each year with mental health, recovery, employment, housing and youth services.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at www.wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting 651-222-WILD (9453) for more information on full, partial & flexible season ticket memberships.

Visit wild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content and daily statistics.