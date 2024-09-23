SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced fan events and activations that will take place prior to the club’s season-opening game on Thursday, October 10, against the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7:00 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM. All fans in attendance will receive a light-up LED rally towel.
Wild to Host Green Carpet Event for Home Opener on October 10
Wild to host second annual Green Carpet event
From 3:30 - 6:30 p.m., fans are invited to attend the Green Carpet Player Arrival and Pregame Party in the Saint Paul RiverCentre. Fans will have the unique opportunity to watch players, alumni and celebrities arrive and walk the carpet ahead of the home opener. The party will also include food, activities, and live music.
Where: St. Paul RiverCentre
When: October 10 | 3 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Tickets: Reserve your complimentary ticket here.
*No game ticket necessary for entrance to Green Carpet/Pregame Party.
Still looking for tickets to the game on Opening Night? Get tickets for the game here.
Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Fans can purchase tickets to theme nights by visiting wild.com/themepacks. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. Single game suite rentals are also available for purchase, contact [email protected] for more information.
Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.