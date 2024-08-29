SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild announced today that 15 games will be nationally televised during the 2024-25 NHL season. Minnesota’s national broadcast schedule features one game on ABC, six contests on ESPN+/Hulu, one game on ESPN, and seven contests on TNT, truTV and MAX.
Minnesota Wild Announces National Broadcast Schedule for 2024-25 Season
Minnesota’s national broadcast schedule features 15 games across ABC, ESPN+/Hulu, ESPN, TNT, truTV and MAX
2024-25 MINNESOTA WILD NATIONAL BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Date
Opponent
Time (CT)
Network
Tuesday, Oct. 15
at St. Louis Blues
6:30 p.m.
ESPN
Tuesday, Nov. 19
at St. Louis Blues
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+/Hulu
Tuesday, Dec. 10
at Utah Hockey Club
8:30 p.m.
ESPN+/Hulu
Thursday, Dec. 12
vs. Edmonton Oilers
7:30 p.m.
ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, Dec. 18
vs. Florida Panthers
8:30 p.m.
TNT/truTV/MAX
Wednesday, Jan. 15
vs. Edmonton Oilers
7:30 p.m.
TNT/truTV/MAX
Thursday, Jan. 23
vs. Utah Hockey Club
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+/Hulu
Thursday, Feb. 6
vs. Carolina Hurricanes
6:30 p.m.
ESPN+/Hulu
Saturday, Feb. 22
at Detroit Red Wings
11:30 a.m.
ABC/ESPN+
Sunday, March 2
vs. Boston Bruins
2:30 p.m.
TNT/truTV/MAX
Sunday, March 9
vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
2:30 p.m.
TNT/truTV/MAX
Tuesday, March 11
vs. Colorado Avalanche
7:00 p.m.
ESPN+/Hulu
Wednesday, March 19
vs. Seattle Kraken
8:30 p.m.
TNT/MAX
Wednesday, April 2
at New York Rangers
6:00 p.m.
TNT/truTV/MAX
Sunday, April 6
vs. Dallas Stars
2:00 p.m.
TNT/truTV/MAX
The nationally televised games on Wednesday, December 18 vs. the Florida Panthers and Wednesday, March 19 vs. the Seattle Kraken will be blacked out for viewers within the local market.
In addition, the NHL announced the following start time changes for the Minnesota Wild: Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Pittsburgh at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10 at Utah at 8:30 p.m., Thursday, December 12 vs. Edmonton at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, February 6 vs. Carolina at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 22 at Detroit at 11:30 a.m.
The Wild’s 2024-25 local television broadcast schedule on Bally Sports North will be released at a later date. All Minnesota Wild radio broadcasts will be available on KFAN 100.3 FM with any preempted contests heard on KOOL 108 FM. For more information on the Minnesota Wild Radio Network, visit wild.com/radio.
Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.comand at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full-season memberships are available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information. For single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information.