SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild today announced the fourth annual “Wild off the Tee” Golf Tournament, presented by TRIA Orthopedics, will be held at Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo, Minn. on Monday, September 15 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start and registration beginning at 8:30 a.m. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Skate It Forward, presented by TRIA Orthopedics, an initiative of the Minnesota Wild Foundation.
Minnesota Wild Announces Fourth Annual "Wild Off the Tee" Golf Tournament
Foursome and hole sponsor golf packages for the tournament are now available for purchase, with the Wild donating a portion of the net proceeds to Skate it Forward, an initiative of the Minnesota Wild Foundation. Each group package includes a full round of golf with a Minnesota Wild player or coach, golf cart, beverages, all-inclusive breakfast, lunch, dinner, along with on-course prizing and a post-round program with Minnesota Wild dignitaries. Please visit the event website for more information and to register your group.
Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can place a deposit now, contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are now accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information. Pricing and on-sale dates for Minnesota Wild 2025-26 preseason and regular-season single-game tickets will be announced later this summer.
Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.