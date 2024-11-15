SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild, in partnership with Minnesota Hockey, today announced it will host the eighth annual Mite Holiday Jamboree on December 27 and 30 at Xcel Energy Center. Boys and girls across the State of Hockey are invited to participate.
Minnesota Wild Announces Eighth Annual Mite Holiday Jamboree
The 2024 Mite Holiday Jamboree is open to 64 teams: 32 Youth Mite teams and 32 Girls 8U teams. Age 6 and Under Girls teams and Mini-Mite teams are not eligible. Participating teams will play two 25-minute half-ice games at Xcel Energy Center. The Jamboree will take place on Dec. 27 and Dec. 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. MNHockey.TV will live stream all the games at no charge. There is a limit of two teams per association (two Youth teams, or two Girls teams, or one Youth team and one Girls team).
Registration opens Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. with a fee of $275 per team. For more information and to register for the Mite Holiday Jamboree, please visit wild.com/mites.
