Minnesota Wild Announces Eighth Annual Mite Holiday Jamboree

The 2024 Mite Holiday Jamboree is open to 64 teams: 32 Youth Mite teams and 32 Girls 8U teams. Age 6 and Under Girls teams and Mini-Mite teams are not eligible. Participating teams will play two 25-minute half-ice games at Xcel Energy Center. The Jamboree will take place on Dec. 27 and Dec. 30 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. MNHockey.TV will live stream all the games at no charge. There is a limit of two teams per association (two Youth teams, or two Girls teams, or one Youth team and one Girls team).