Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

ScheduleRelease25_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild’s 2025-26 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season schedule was released today. The Wild opens the season on the road at St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

The 2025-26 schedule consists of 82 games - 41 home contests and 41 road contests. Minnesota’s home schedule features 19 weekend games (one on Friday, 11 on Saturday and seven on Sunday). The Wild will play its home opener at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday, October 11, when it hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. November holds the most home games in a month this season with nine. The Wild’s longest homestand is six games, October 25 - November 4. Minnesota will play eight road games in December and January. The Wild will play a season-long, seven-game road trip, December 27 - January 8.

Minnesota is scheduled to play 12 games that start before 5 p.m. CT this season, four home games and eight on the road. Last season the team played 10 games that started before 5 p.m.

The Wild will play 26 games against Central Division opponents: Chicago (two home, two road), Colorado (two home, two road), Dallas (two home, two road), Nashville (two home, two road), St. Louis (one home, two road), Utah (two home, one road) and Winnipeg (two home, two road). Minnesota will also play three games against each team in the Pacific Division for a total of 24 games: Anaheim (two home, one road), Calgary (two home, one road), Edmonton (one home, two road), Los Angeles (one home, two road), San Jose (two home, one road), Seattle (one home, two road), Vancouver (two home, one road) and Vegas (one home, two road).

The Wild will play each team in the Eastern Conference twice (one home, one road) for a total of 32 contests.

The 2026 Olympic Winter Games are set to take place February 6-22 in Milano Cortina, Italy, featuring NHL players from the following 12 countries: Canada, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Slovakia, Sweden, Switzerland and the United States. Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin is General Manager and Wild Assistant General Manager Chris Kelleher is Director of Player Development for Team USA. Wild forward Nico Sturm was named to Germany’s preliminary roster on June 16, and the remaining rosters for participating counties are expected to be announced later this year. More information and the schedule for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games can be found here.

Fans can sync the Wild’s schedule to their smart phones and electronic calendars and sign up for game alerts by visiting wild.com/downloadschedule. Fans are also encouraged to download the Wild App to view Minnesota’s schedule and access videos, articles, stats and other information about the club. Broadcast information will be announced at a later date. All games can be heard on KFAN FM 100.3, the audio home of the Minnesota Wild.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full-season memberships are available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can place a deposit now, contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are also being accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information. Pricing and on-sale dates for Minnesota Wild 2025-26 preseason and regular-season single-game tickets will be announced later this summer.

(Schedule notes follow)

Home Games by Day: Mon. - 3, Tue. - 10, Wed. - 1, Thur. - 8, Fri. - 1, Sat. - 11, Sun. - 7

Road Games by Day: Mon. - 6, Tue. - 5, Wed. - 4, Thur. - 8, Fri. - 6, Sat. - 9, Sun. - 3

Home Games by Month: Oct. - 6, Nov. - 9, Dec. - 7, Jan. - 7, Feb. - 1, March - 8, April - 3

Road Games by Month: Oct. - 6, Nov. - 5, Dec. - 8, Jan. - 8, Feb. - 3, March - 6, April - 5

Games by Conference/Division:

Western Conference: Central Division (26 games), Pacific Division (24 games)

Eastern Conference: Atlantic Division (16 games), Metropolitan Division (16 games)

Opponents Visits to Minnesota (41): Anaheim - 2, Boston - 1, Buffalo - 1, Calgary - 2, Carolina - 1, Chicago - 2, Colorado - 2, Columbus - 1, Dallas - 2, Detroit - 1, Edmonton - 1, Florida - 1, Los Angeles - 1, Montreal - 1, Nashville - 2, New Jersey - 1, New York Islanders - 1, New York Rangers - 1, Ottawa - 1, Philadelphia - 1, Pittsburgh - 1, St. Louis - 1, San Jose - 2, Seattle - 1, Tampa Bay - 1, Toronto - 1, Utah – 2, Vancouver - 2, Vegas - 1, Washington - 1, Winnipeg - 2

Wild Visits to Road Cities (41): Anaheim - 1, Boston - 1, Buffalo - 1, Calgary -1, Carolina - 1, Chicago - 2, Colorado - 2, Columbus - 1, Dallas - 2, Detroit - 1, Edmonton - 2, Florida - 1, Los Angeles - 2, Montreal - 1, Nashville - 2, New Jersey - 1, New York Islanders - 1, New York Rangers - 1, Ottawa - 1, Philadelphia - 1, Pittsburgh - 1, St. Louis - 2, San Jose - 1, Seattle - 2, Tampa Bay - 1, Toronto - 1, Utah – 1, Vancouver - 1, Vegas - 2, Washington - 1, Winnipeg - 2

After 2026 Olympic Winter Games (Feb. 5-25): Minnesota will have 24 games remaining on its schedule, including 11 home games and 13 road contests. The Wild will play 11 games against the Central Division, four contests against the Pacific Division and nine games against Eastern Conference opponents.

Longest Homestand: six games - October 25 – November 4 vs. Utah, San Jose, Winnipeg, Pittsburgh, Vancouver, Nashville

Longest Road Trip: seven games - December 27 – January 8 at Winnipeg, Vegas, San Jose, Anaheim, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, Seattle

Back-to-Back Games: 14 sets - the Wild played 12 sets of back-to-back contests in 2024-25.

Back-to-back on road: 6

Road game followed by home game next day: 1

Back-to-back at home: 6

Home game followed by road game next day: 1

Length of Wild’s 2025-26 Season: 187 days (Oct. 9 - April 15). The 2024-25 season also lasted 187 days.

The full 2025-26 Minnesota Wild schedule can be found here.

News Feed

Wild on 7th - Episode 109: Boat's in the Water and Vibes are Afloat

Minnesota Wild Re-signs Forward Michael Milne to a One-year, Two-way Contract

2025 The Coaches Site Live Conference Coming to St. Paul

Minnesota Wild Announces Dates and Locations for 2025 Block Party Series Presented by CUB

Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Minnesota Wild Signs Five Players to Contracts

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Bradley Marek to Entry-level Contract

Minnesota Wild Names Ray Sylvester Video Coach

Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Nico Sturm to a Two-year Contract

Minnesota Wild Announces Qualifying Offers

Minnesota Wild Acquires Right Wing Vladimir Tarasenko From the Detroit Red Wings in Exchange for Future Considerations

Minnesota Sports & Entertainment and Grand Casino Announce Arena Naming Rights Partnership

Minnesota Wild Selects Five Players in the 2025 NHL Draft

Prairie Island Indian Community, Treasure Island Resort & Casino and Minnesota Wild Celebrate 25 Years of Partnership

No First Round Pick? No Problem.

Minnesota Wild Acquires Forward Cameron Butler From the Columbus Blue Jackets in Exchange for Forward Brendan Gaunce

Minnesota Wild Acquires Fourth-Round Pick in 2025 NHL Draft From Seattle in Exchange for Forward Freddy Gaudreau

Minnesota Wild Owns Four Picks in 2025 Upper Deck NHL Draft