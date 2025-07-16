Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild’s 2025-26 National Hockey League (NHL) regular season schedule was released today. The Wild opens the season on the road at St. Louis on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m.

The 2025-26 schedule consists of 82 games - 41 home contests and 41 road contests. Minnesota’s home schedule features 19 weekend games (one on Friday, 11 on Saturday and seven on Sunday). The Wild will play its home opener at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday, October 11, when it hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. November holds the most home games in a month this season with nine. The Wild’s longest homestand is six games, October 25 - November 4. Minnesota will play eight road games in December and January. The Wild will play a season-long, seven-game road trip, December 27 - January 8.

Minnesota is scheduled to play 12 games that start before 5 p.m. CT this season, four home games and eight on the road. Last season the team played 10 games that started before 5 p.m.