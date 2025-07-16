Minnesota Wild Announces 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule

(Schedule notes follow)
Home Games by Day: Mon. - 3, Tue. - 10, Wed. - 1, Thur. - 8, Fri. - 1, Sat. - 11, Sun. - 7
Road Games by Day: Mon. - 6, Tue. - 5, Wed. - 4, Thur. - 8, Fri. - 6, Sat. - 9, Sun. - 3
Home Games by Month: Oct. - 6, Nov. - 9, Dec. - 7, Jan. - 7, Feb. - 1, March - 8, April - 3
Road Games by Month: Oct. - 6, Nov. - 5, Dec. - 8, Jan. - 8, Feb. - 3, March - 6, April - 5
Games by Conference/Division:
Western Conference: Central Division (26 games), Pacific Division (24 games)
Eastern Conference: Atlantic Division (16 games), Metropolitan Division (16 games)
Opponents Visits to Minnesota (41): Anaheim - 2, Boston - 1, Buffalo - 1, Calgary - 2, Carolina - 1, Chicago - 2, Colorado - 2, Columbus - 1, Dallas - 2, Detroit - 1, Edmonton - 1, Florida - 1, Los Angeles - 1, Montreal - 1, Nashville - 2, New Jersey - 1, New York Islanders - 1, New York Rangers - 1, Ottawa - 1, Philadelphia - 1, Pittsburgh - 1, St. Louis - 1, San Jose - 2, Seattle - 1, Tampa Bay - 1, Toronto - 1, Utah – 2, Vancouver - 2, Vegas - 1, Washington - 1, Winnipeg - 2
Wild Visits to Road Cities (41): Anaheim - 1, Boston - 1, Buffalo - 1, Calgary -1, Carolina - 1, Chicago - 2, Colorado - 2, Columbus - 1, Dallas - 2, Detroit - 1, Edmonton - 2, Florida - 1, Los Angeles - 2, Montreal - 1, Nashville - 2, New Jersey - 1, New York Islanders - 1, New York Rangers - 1, Ottawa - 1, Philadelphia - 1, Pittsburgh - 1, St. Louis - 2, San Jose - 1, Seattle - 2, Tampa Bay - 1, Toronto - 1, Utah – 1, Vancouver - 1, Vegas - 2, Washington - 1, Winnipeg - 2
After 2026 Olympic Winter Games (Feb. 5-25): Minnesota will have 24 games remaining on its schedule, including 11 home games and 13 road contests. The Wild will play 11 games against the Central Division, four contests against the Pacific Division and nine games against Eastern Conference opponents.
Longest Homestand: six games - October 25 – November 4 vs. Utah, San Jose, Winnipeg, Pittsburgh, Vancouver, Nashville
Longest Road Trip: seven games - December 27 – January 8 at Winnipeg, Vegas, San Jose, Anaheim, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, Seattle
Back-to-Back Games: 14 sets - the Wild played 12 sets of back-to-back contests in 2024-25.
Back-to-back on road: 6
Road game followed by home game next day: 1
Back-to-back at home: 6
Home game followed by road game next day: 1
Length of Wild’s 2025-26 Season: 187 days (Oct. 9 - April 15). The 2024-25 season also lasted 187 days.
The full 2025-26 Minnesota Wild schedule can be found here.