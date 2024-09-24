Minnesota Wild Announces 2024-25 Local Broadcast Schedule

Bally Sports North will televise 69 regular-season games and three preseason contests this season. Regular-season coverage starts on Thursday, Oct. 10 when the Wild host the Columbus Blue Jackets and features a special one-hour “Wild Live” airing before the game starting at 6 p.m. Highlights of the Bally Sports North schedule include the Wild hosting the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. as part of Hockey Day Minnesota. Both games against the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will also air on Bally Sports North.