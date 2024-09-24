Minnesota Wild Announces 2024-25 Local Broadcast Schedule

Bally Sports North to Telecast 69 Regular-Season Wild Games

broadcast
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

Bally Sports North to Telecast 69 Regular-Season Wild Games

KFAN FM 100.3 and IHEART RADIO Continue as AUDIO Home for Wild Hockey

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, in conjunction with Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3FM, today announced the team’s local broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 National Hockey League (NHL) season.

Bally Sports North will televise 69 regular-season games and three preseason contests this season. Regular-season coverage starts on Thursday, Oct. 10 when the Wild host the Columbus Blue Jackets and features a special one-hour “Wild Live” airing before the game starting at 6 p.m. Highlights of the Bally Sports North schedule include the Wild hosting the Calgary Flames on Saturday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. as part of Hockey Day Minnesota. Both games against the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will also air on Bally Sports North.

Minnesota Wild regular-season broadcasts will feature play-by-play announcer Anthony LaPanta and analysts Wes Walz, Ryan Carter and Lou Nanne, along with Kevin Gorg reporting. Audra Martin will host “Wild Live,” airing before and after every regular-season Wild game and will feature analysis from Ben Clymer, Mark Parrish and Walz.

All Wild games are televised on Bally Sports North or Bally Sports North Extra. Bally Sports North and Bally Sports North Extra channel availability can be found here. Most Wild games are simulcast on Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra and all games are available to Wisconsin viewers via the Bally Sports app.

Minnesota Wild games on Bally Sports North will also stream live on the Bally Sports app, available on mobile and tablet devices (including iOS and Android), connected devices and ballysports.com when fans authenticate using their pay-tv credentials. Wild games are also available on Bally Sports+, the standalone streaming subscription service available now from Bally Sports. Fans can visit BallySportsPlus.com to learn more and subscribe.

About Bally Sports North

Bally Sports North presents more live, local sports programming than any other network or broadcast system in the market. Serving sports fans throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North and South Dakota, the regional network produces over 250 live sporting events every year. For more regional sports content, visit www.ballysports.com and follow @BallySportsNOR on X, @BallySportsNorth on Instagram and BallySportsNorth on Facebook.

KFAN FM 100.3 and iHeart Radio enter the 14th season as the audio home of the Minnesota Wild. Joe O’Donnell (play-by-play), Tom Reid (analyst) and Kevin Falness (studio host) will capture all the action. KFAN FM 100.3 will broadcast coverage of each game, beginning with a 15-minute pregame show and concluding with a 30-minute postgame show that can also be heard on the station’s website www.kfan.com/listen and the iHeartRadio App, the leading all-in-one streaming music and live radio podcast app.

The station will also continue to host “Wild Weekly” starting Wednesday, Oct. 9 and “Wild Fanline” after select games. In addition, “Beyond the Pond” will air every Saturday at 10 a.m. beginning December 28. The Wild radio broadcast is also available on the Wild Mobile App, inside Xcel Energy Center at 95.7 FM and across the Minnesota Wild Radio Network, the largest network in the National Hockey League.

2024-25 Minnesota Wild Radio Network
- 0.06 MB
Download 2024-25 Minnesota Wild Radio Network
Minnesota Wild 2024-25 TV Schedule
- 0.02 MB
Download Minnesota Wild 2024-25 TV Schedule

News Feed

Wild to Host Green Carpet Event for Home Opener on October 10

Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 50 Players

Minnesota Wild Partners With Let's Play Hockey and Minnesota Hockey for Annual Used Equipment Drive

Minnesota Wild joins forces with Custom One Homes and Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity

Fanatics and Minnesota Wild Partner to Elevate Retail Experience at Xcel Energy Center

Minnesota Wild Slated to Face-Off Against Blackhawks and Blues in Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

First Light - An Exclusive Q&A with Riley Heidt

First Light - An Exclusive Q&A with Aron Kiviharju

Minnesota Wild Announce Inaugural Wild Fest

Minnesota Wild to Host Strike It Wild Bowling Event Presented by Treasure Island Resort & Casino on Saturday, Oct. 5

First Light - An Exclusive Q&A with Jack Peart

Minnesota Wild to Host Season Preview Live Event

Minnesota Wild Announces Roster for Fourth Annual Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase

Minnesota Wild Single-Game Tickets for 2024-25 Season On Sale Thursday, August 15

First Light - An Exclusive Q&A with David Špaček

First Light - An Exclusive Q&A with Charlie Stramel

Minnesota Wild to Host American Red Cross Blood Drive at Xcel Energy Center on August 14

Minnesota Wild to Host Level 1 Hockey Referee Seminar and Clinic