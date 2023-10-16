Tickets on Sale for Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala on December 12, 2023

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The National Hockey League’s (NHL) Minnesota Wild today announced the Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala to benefit the **Minnesota Wild Foundation** and **Children’s Minnesota**, will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. at Xcel Energy Center.
This is the premier fundraising event for the Minnesota Wild Foundation and promises guests a unique opportunity to make lasting memories while mixing and mingling with the entire Wild roster. Guests will enjoy specialty cocktails, nibble fancy hors d’oeuvres and enjoy a delicious three-course dinner delivered by Wild celebrity waiters, and peruse an amazing silent auction filled with unique sports memorabilia and other exciting packages. Guests will also have a chance to snap photos and get autographs from their favorite Wild players.
Tickets for the gala are available now at www.wild.com/gala. Exclusive ticket upgrades are also available for this year’s event; the team is offering attendees unique options to attend small, pre-gala parties in some of the premium spaces at Xcel Energy Center with Wild celebrities. For more information on this year’s event, including pricing and package details, visit www.wild.com/gala.
The Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala benefits the Minnesota Wild Foundation and its premier community partner, Children’s Minnesota. A portion of the funds raised will go to support the Children’s Minnesota Mental Health program. The Minnesota Wild Foundation’s mission is to grow the game of hockey and support pediatric medical related causes. Since the first event in 2003, Wild About Children has raised over $3 million for charity with more than $1.9 million benefitting Children’s Minnesota.
The Minnesota Wild Foundation exists to support the game of hockey and improve the lives of families in the State of Hockey. With support from Wild players, fans and donors, the Minnesota Wild Foundation supports pediatric medical causes, serves as the largest non-member funding source for Minnesota Hockey, and provides fundraising opportunities for youth hockey associations across the state. Since its inception in 2009, the Wild Foundation has distributed $5.4 million in grants to hockey organizations and children’s medical related charities and has helped local charities raise over $6.8 million through its Split the Pot Raffle program. For more information and to make a donation visit www.wild.com/foundation or contact us at [email protected] or (651) 602-6000. Follow the Minnesota Wild Foundation on X and Facebook.
Mental Health at Children’s Minnesota
Young people across the Upper Midwest and nationwide are in the midst of an unprecedented mental health crisis. Children's Minnesota remains committed to addressing one of the most urgent challenges of our time by providing a continuum of pediatric mental health care for children and adolescents. As the largest integrated pediatric mental health program in the state, Children's Minnesota provides patients with a vast array of clinical resource options such as preventative care, outpatient services, and an Inpatient Mental Health Unit that cares for kids as young as 6 years old. The mental health program at Children’s Minnesota serves more than 7,500 patients every year. Proceeds from the Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala will help ensure all patients – regardless of their ability to pay – will receive access to necessary mental health care that can make a world of difference to them and their families.