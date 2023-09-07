Minnesota Wild Announces 2023-24 Local Broadcast Schedule

Bally Sports North will televise 69 regular season games and three preseason contests this season. Regular season coverage starts on Thursday, Oct. 12 when the Wild host the Florida Panthers and features a special one-hour “Wild Live” airing before the game starting at 6 p.m. Highlights of the Bally Sports North schedule include two morning games at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series™* - Sweden* on Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. the Ottawa Senators at 10 a.m. and Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 a.m. On Saturday, Jan. 27 the Wild hosts the Anaheim Mighty Ducks at 8 p.m. as part of Hockey Day Minnesota and travels to Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 12 for a matchup against the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.