Minnesota Wild Announces 2023-24 Local Broadcast Schedule
SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild, in conjunction with Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM, today announced the team’s local broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 National Hockey League (NHL) season.
Bally Sports North will televise 69 regular season games and three preseason contests this season. Regular season coverage starts on Thursday, Oct. 12 when the Wild host the Florida Panthers and features a special one-hour “Wild Live” airing before the game starting at 6 p.m. Highlights of the Bally Sports North schedule include two morning games at Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden as part of the 2023 NHL Global Series™* - Sweden* on Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. the Ottawa Senators at 10 a.m. and Sunday, Nov. 19 vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7 a.m. On Saturday, Jan. 27 the Wild hosts the Anaheim Mighty Ducks at 8 p.m. as part of Hockey Day Minnesota and travels to Las Vegas on Monday, Feb. 12 for a matchup against the Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights.
Minnesota Wild regular-season broadcasts will feature play-by-play announcer Anthony LaPanta and analysts Wes Walz, Ryan Carter and Lou Nanne, along with Kevin Gorg reporting. Audra Martin will host “Wild Live,” airing before and after every regular-season Wild game and will feature analysis from Ben Clymer, Mark Parrish and Walz.
All Wild games are televised on Bally Sports North or Bally Sports North Extra. Bally Sports North and Bally Sports North Extra channel availability can be found here. Most Wild games are simulcast on Bally Sports Wisconsin or Bally Sports Wisconsin Extra and all games are available to Wisconsin viewers via the Bally Sports app.
Minnesota Wild games on Bally Sports North will also stream live on the Bally Sports app, available on mobile and tablet devices (including iOS and Android), connected devices and ballysports.com when fans authenticate using their pay-tv credentials. Wild games are also available on Bally Sports+, the standalone streaming subscription service available now from Bally Sports. Fans can visit BallySportsPlus.com to learn more and subscribe.
About Bally Sports North
Bally Sports North presents more live, local sports programming than any other network or broadcast system in the market. Serving sports fans throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North and South Dakota, the regional network produces over 250 live sporting events every year. For more regional sports content, visit www.ballysports.com and follow @BallySportsNOR on X, @BallySportsNorth on Instagram and BallySportsNorth on Facebook.
KFAN 100.3 FM enters its 13th season as the official radio flagship home of the Minnesota Wild. Joe O’Donnell (play-by-play), Tom Reid (analyst) and Kevin Falness (studio host) will capture all the action. KFAN FM 100.3 will broadcast coverage of each game, beginning with a 15-minute pregame show and concluding with a 30-minute postgame show that can also be heard on the station’s website www.kfan.com/listen and the iHeartRadio App, the leading all-in-one streaming music and live radio podcast app.
The station will also continue to host “Wild Weekly” starting Wednesday, Oct. 11 and “Wild Fanline” after select games. In addition, “Beyond the Pond” will air every Saturday at 10 a.m. beginning December 30. The Wild radio broadcast is also available on the Wild Mobile App, inside Xcel Energy Center at 95.7 FM and across the Minnesota Wild Radio Network (www.wild.com/radio), the largest network in the National Hockey League.