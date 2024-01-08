Minnesota Wild and CUB Announce Pet Supply Drive

About CUB

CUB, based in Stillwater, Minn., was established in 1968 as one of the nation’s first discount grocery stores. The organization operates 80 grocery stores in Minnesota and Illinois that offer customers fresh produce, a wide selection and food expertise throughout the stores to meet their everyday grocery needs. CUB also offers a well-crafted selection of wines, champagne, rose, craft beer, cider, mixers through its 31 CUB Wine & Spirits and Cub Liquor stores. As the hometown grocer for over 50 years, CUB has made it a priority to be a good corporate citizen by helping to create healthy and thriving communities that enhance the quality of life for its customers, employees, and neighbors. For company news and information, follow us on X® at @CUBFoods and Facebook® at www.facebook.com/CUB, or visit our website at www.CUB.com.