Food Drive Benefits St. Paul Community

On Saturday, March 23, the Minnesota Wild hosted its annual Food Drive presented by Toyota. This food drive benefitted the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center located in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. Non-perishable food items were collected at all gates prior to puck drop.

Hallie Q. Brown strives to improve the quality of life within the St. Paul community by providing access to human services, promoting personal growth and developing community leadership. Hallie Q. Brown has distributed more than 430,00 pounds of food to neighbors and people from throughout Minnesota.

For more information on Hallie Q. Brown Community Center, please visit www.hallieqbrown.org. To see all of the Minnesota Wild's previous and upcoming community drives, please visit www.wild.com/drives.