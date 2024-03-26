Food Drive Benefits St. Paul Community

Wild's annual food drive, presented by Toyota, supports Hallie Q. Brown Community Center

IMG_4669
By Minnesota Wild
@mnwild Wild.com

On Saturday, March 23, the Minnesota Wild hosted its annual Food Drive presented by Toyota. This food drive benefitted the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center located in the Rondo neighborhood of St. Paul. Non-perishable food items were collected at all gates prior to puck drop.

Hallie Q. Brown strives to improve the quality of life within the St. Paul community by providing access to human services, promoting personal growth and developing community leadership. Hallie Q. Brown has distributed more than 430,00 pounds of food to neighbors and people from throughout Minnesota.

For more information on Hallie Q. Brown Community Center, please visit www.hallieqbrown.org. To see all of the Minnesota Wild's previous and upcoming community drives, please visit www.wild.com/drives.

IMG_4654
IMG_4651
IMG_4661
IMG_4669
Minnesota Wild Food Drive 2024

