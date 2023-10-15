Matthews gets 2nd straight hat trick, Maple Leafs defeat Wild

William Nylander had two goals and an assist, Calle Jarnkrok had a goal and an assist, and Ilya Samsonov made 28 saves for the Maple Leafs (2-0-0). John Tavares and Mitchell Marner each had two assists.

“It’s been fun,” Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. “You don’t expect back-to-back hat tricks of course, but I’ve gotten somewhat comfortable and used to Auston having big nights and making a big impact. But to do so on back-to-back nights to start a season, it’s terrific. He looks like he’s having lots of fun.

“I would never question Auston’s motivation and work ethic and commitment. He’s as dialed in as anybody, but I do think he has come in refreshed and healthy. I think he’s had a really good offseason. Auston is focused on the big picture. He’s looking to really drive our team.”

Marco Rossi scored his first NHL goal, and Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves for the Wild (1-1-0).

“A couple power-play goals, a couple breaks, but again we thought we were pretty good,” Minnesota coach Dean Evason said. “I don’t know what it looked like up top, but we made some mistakes in the third period and some stuff in the defensive zone (that) we can clean up. But before that we were pretty tight and we were getting our looks. It’s simply the momentum changed. Do we have to be more resilient? Sure, but we have to be careful to not shoot ourselves like we did here tonight.”