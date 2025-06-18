Liam Guerin Reflects on Dream Nations Cup Experience

With the NHL’s impending return to the Olympic Games and the notable success of the Four Nations Face-off, international hockey is making a thrilling resurgence. Best-on-best international competition produces riveting action on the ice, but it’s also an opportunity to celebrate hockey as a global game.
Powerhouses like Canada and the United States battle for dominance on the world stage, but the game continues to expand its reach across the globe. In 2024, the Dream Nations Cup, presented by CCM, was launched to celebrate the growth of hockey in non-traditional markets.
Events like the Dream Nations Cup, an Invitational international tournament held at The Rink at American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey, are helping reshape hockey, giving players from underrepresented regions a chance to compete and connect through the sport.
The 2025 edition of the Dream Nations Cup recently concluded, providing players from 16 teams across two men's divisions and a women's division with the opportunity to represent their cultural heritage. One such player was Liam Guerin, who suited up for Team Central America, a group of athletes with cultural roots in Belize, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, and Panama.
Guerin, a forward for Hamline University in St. Paul, is the son of Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager and U.S. hockey hall-of-famer Bill Guerin. The Guerins are of Irish and Nicaraguan descent, allowing Liam to showcase his heritage with pride as part of the Central American side.