Liam Guerin Reflects on Dream Nations Cup Experience

“Everybody wanted to win. Every team brought something different, and the intensity was there through the whole event,” Guerin said. “Playing against competition like that is an honor, and it’s great to know that as a team, we’re up there, and we were able to come together and win the tournament.”

Taking home a trophy was a highlight for Guerin, who notched an assist in five games played, but the Dream Nations Cup is about more than the product on the ice. It’s an opportunity for fans and players alike to mingle with other people and share their love for the game.

Liam believes that exchange is just as crucial to the experience of the tournament as success on the ice.

“Being able to play against teams like Armenia, Egypt and South Korea, I got to meet some cool people. I got to learn a little bit about so many other people’s cultures,” Guerin said. “I got to appreciate that, but also that there are so many people who play and love hockey.”

While the 2025 Dream Nations Cup was a significant experience for Guerin and Team Central America, the event also featured several other momentous occasions.

The women’s side of the bracket proved to be history-making, with Team Egypt capturing its first championship. The Egyptian women’s squad made their debut just one year prior at the 2024 Dream Nations Cup.

Team Pakistan won their first international medal as well, with a third-place finish in the Men’s Division II bracket. Team Caribbean won the championship in that division, their first men’s medal at the Dream Nations Cup.

The historic moments and memories of the 2025 Dream Nations Cup are sure to live on for fans and players from the countries who participated.

Those memories are something that Liam Guerin reflected on as the most crucial part of his experience.

“Obviously, winning was a great moment, but even before that. Showing up to the rink, not knowing anyone, and going from there to being really close. That’s special,” Guerin said. “Watching hockey with the guys, having dinner in New York, just staying with teammates. It was unbelievable. I think I made a ton of memories that I’m going to have forever.”

As the Dream Nations Cup continues to grow, players like Guerin exemplify the power of hockey to connect people across borders, cultures and generations.

For complete results and statistics, visit dreamnationscup.com.