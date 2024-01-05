Kirill Kaprizov to Represent Minnesota Wild at 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend Feb. 1-3

Kaprizov, 26 (4/26/97), becomes the second player in franchise history to be selected to three All-Star games and first to do so in three consecutive seasons. The 5-foot-10, 202-pound native of Novokuznetsk, Russia, owns 34 points (13-21=34), five power-play goals (PPG), 15 power-play points (PPP), three game-winning goals (GWG) and 110 shots in 34 games this season. He leads Minnesota in scoring, PPP, and GWG while ranking second in goals, assists, and shots and ranks T-2nd in the NHL with two overtime goals (OTG) this season. In 237 career games with the Wild, the left-shot winger owns 268 points (127-141=268), 44 PPG, 91 PPP, 817 shots and eight OTG. He ranks first all-time in franchise history in OTG, third in multi-goal games (19), T-4th in multi-point games (72), fifth in goals and ninth in scoring.

The 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, has expanded to a three-day event. In addition to the NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024 and the Rogers NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, the All-Star Weekend celebration will feature “NHL All-Star Thursday” on Feb. 1, 2024. NHL All-Star Thursday will also take place at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 6 p.m. ET, and will include the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Man of the Year, Honoring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase.

The 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote will return in January, enabling fans to select 12 players to complete the All-Star rosters. The Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft represents the return of a concept that was an entertaining and engaging element of previous All-Star Weekends. The captains of the four All-Star teams, who will be paired with celebrity captains, will select their teams from the remaining pool of All-Star players, in a televised draft on NHL All-Star Thursday.

Minnesota Wild players that have been selected to play in previous NHL All-Star Games: Marian Gaborik (2003, 2008), Filip Kuba and Dwayne Roloson (2004), Brian Rolston (2007), Niklas Backstrom (2009), Brent Burns and Martin Havlat (2011), Mikko Koivu (2012 – did not play due to injury), Ryan Suter (2015, 2017), Devan Dubnyk (2016, 2017, 2019) and Eric Staal (2018, 2020), Kaprizov (2022, 2023) and Cam Talbot (2022). Bruce Boudreau coached the Central Division at the 2017 NHL All-Star Game.