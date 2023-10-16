Injury Report: Matt Boldy

Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin indicated to reporters this morning at practice that forward Matt Boldy is week to week due to an upper body injury suffered during the third period of Saturday's game at Toronto.

Captain defenseman Jared Spurgeon is still out with an upper body injury suffered in the preseason at Chicago.

Minnesota is set to play at Montreal tomorrow night at 6:00 p.m. on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.

To view Minnesota's Injury Report, click here.