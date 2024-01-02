Injury Report: Kaprizov & Gustavsson

Minnesota Wild injury update:

G **Filip Gustavsson** (injured reserve) is week-to-week with a lower-body injury. Gustavsson was injured during the second period on 12/30 at Winnipeg. Through 22 games played, he earned 10 wins, two shutouts, a 2.96 GAA and a .903 SV%. The Minnesota Wild has recalled G **Zane McIntyre** from Iowa.

F Kirill Kaprizov is week-to-week with an upper-body injury. Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 34 points (13-21=34) this season and recorded a six-game point streak (5-5=10) before missing game vs. Winnipeg (12/31) with injury.

The Wild faces the Flames tonight at 7:00 p.m. CT at Xcel Energy Center on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.

To view Minnesota's Injury Report, click here.