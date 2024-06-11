The Hockey Lodge to Hold Summer Blowout Sale June 13-15

24_HL_SummerSale_1920x1080_V3
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild and Xcel Energy Center will host the Hockey Lodge Summer Blowout Sale beginning Thursday, June 13, through Saturday, June 15. The sale will feature the following:

  • Blank authentic jerseys available for $100 - normally priced at $230
  • Name & number authentic jerseys available for $150 - normally priced at $300
  • Deep savings on team apparel

The Hockey Lodge will be open from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, and Friday, June 14th, and from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. The Summer Blowout Sale will take place exclusively in-store and all purchases are required to be made with a credit card. The use of pre-purchased Hockey Lodge gift cards is also encouraged. All purchases made during the Summer Blowout Sale are final.

The Hockey Lodge will also host a Game-Worn Equipment Auction (jerseys, helmets, gloves, goalie equipment) from Wednesday, June 12, through Saturday, June 15, highlighted by jerseys from 2023-24 Wild rookies Brock Faber, Marco Rossi and Jesper Wallstedt. The Game-Worn Equipment Auction will be held exclusively online and can be accessed at www.wild.com/gameworn.

Flex, 11-Game, half and full season memberships are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can place a deposit now, contact [email protected] for more information. Deposits are now accepted for single game suite rentals, contact [email protected] for more information.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.

