The Hockey Lodge to Hold Summer Blowout Sale June 13-15

The Hockey Lodge will be open from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 13, and Friday, June 14th, and from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. The Summer Blowout Sale will take place exclusively in-store and all purchases are required to be made with a credit card. The use of pre-purchased Hockey Lodge gift cards is also encouraged. All purchases made during the Summer Blowout Sale are final.

The Hockey Lodge will also host a Game-Worn Equipment Auction (jerseys, helmets, gloves, goalie equipment) from Wednesday, June 12, through Saturday, June 15, highlighted by jerseys from 2023-24 Wild rookies Brock Faber, Marco Rossi and Jesper Wallstedt. The Game-Worn Equipment Auction will be held exclusively online and can be accessed at www.wild.com/gameworn.