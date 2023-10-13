ST. PAUL, Minn. — Filip Gustavsson’s 41-save performance paved the way to the Minnesota Wild’s season-opening 2-0 win over the Florida Panthers inside Xcel Energy Center on Thursday night and the Wild’s first victory against last season’s Stanley Cup runner up since Dec. 3, 2019.
Game Recap: Wild 2, Panthers 0
The Wild got off to a rocky start and was overwhelmed in the first period by the Panthers’ offensive attack that pressured right out of the gate and saw sustained offensive zone time.
By the end of the first, Florida outshot the Wild 14-5 and had five of the game’s first six high-danger chances, according to Natural Stat Trick.
Yet the Wild still escaped the first period with a 1-0 lead.
After a zone entry and feed from Matt Boldy, Wild rookie Brock Faber interrupted Florida’s momentum when he fired a shot from the point that beat Sergei Bobrovsky blocker side for his first NHL goal seven minutes and 54 seconds into the first period.
“Obviously just glad we got the win there,” Faber said, “but a really cool moment for me and for my family. Yeah, it’s really cool.”
Head Coach Dean Evason said of Faber: “He looks like a seasoned pro.”
The Wild padded their lead in the second period on the power play when Mats Zuccarello’s attempted pass across the slot to Marcus Johansson deflected off Kevin Stenlund’s stick and landed in front right next to Joel Eriksson Ek, who tucked the puck home past Bobrovsky.
The goal is the Wild’s first regular season power play marker under new Assistant Coach Jason King, who is running the power play this season.
“I thought we were back on our heels there in the first period,” Evason said. “They're such an aggressive team as far as how much pressure they put on you. We didn't get out of our zone as quickly as we'd like in the first period.
“But we like the way the guys adjusted. We started to get out and into their zone a little more. They're a hard team to play against. They play hard. They play fast. They've got really good sticks. Fortunately, our defensive zone was good. Our penalty kill was good. Our goaltender was great.”
The Wild, up 2-0, didn’t have an ideal third period, getting outshot 15-5 and surrendering eight high-danger chances. But Gustavsson, who had eight combined saves on the penalty kill Thursday night, continued to turn pucks aside with ease and make even the difficult saves look routine. According to Evolving-Hockey, Gustavsson finished the game saving 3.23 goals above expected, a major reason the Wild preserved the shutout.
“A big reason we were able to win that game is Gus, obviously,” Faber said. … “It gives you a lot of confidence as a defenseman when you see your goalie playing the way he was, and the way he always plays since I’ve been here. It makes our job very easy.”
As a result, in Gustavsson’s first home-opening start with the Wild, he became the fourth goaltender in franchise history to earn a shutout in a home opener — joining the likes of Dwayne Roloson (2001), Niklas Backstrom (2007) and Darcy Kuemper (2014).
“I’m happy with my play. I didn’t think I made that many mistakes on how I play,” Gustavsson said. “I think when I don’t make the mistakes (and) I’m in the right spot, I give myself a high chance to make the save.”
The 25-year-old picked up right where he left off from last season. The Wild re-signed Gustavsson to a three-year contract this summer at an annual price tag of $3.75 million. A reward for his breakout season that saw him finish second in save percentage (.932) to eventual Vezina-Trophy winner Linus Ullmark.
And Gustavsson’s performance Thursday night indicated that he can continue his body of work from last season, which wasn’t a fluke.
“It was important for our hockey club for everyone to play well defensively, but him in particular, I hope he's gained a lot of confidence from the way that he played,” Evason said of Gustavsson. “He did his part, but the team did its part, too.”
A win against last season’s Eastern Conference Champion and a high-octane offensive Panthers team with the likes of Matthew Tkachuk, Alexander Barkov, Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Reinhart is the type of tone-setting start to the season the Wild wanted. That’s especially true considering the Wild started 1-3-1 a year ago and won just seven of their first 17 games.
Loose pucks
- Marco Rossi scored with about five minutes left in the second period, but he had what would have been his first NHL goal waived off due to Marcus Foligno being offside. The Wild’s 22-year-old rookie stayed in Minnesota to train this summer, and although he’s still searching for his first goal, it’s just a matter of time as his offseason improvement and development in Iowa is evident.
- Johansson left the game in the third period and didn’t return after getting hit up high with an elbow. Evason didn’t provide an update after the game.
- The Wild finished a perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill and converted on one of four power plays but finished 40% in the faceoff circle.
- The Wild were without their captain and No. 1 blueliner in Jared Spurgeon, who is week-to-week with an upper-body injury that he sustained from a check along the boards by Reese Johnson during preseason action.
Aaron’s three stars
- Gustavsson (41-save shutout)
- Faber (timely go-ahead goal)
- Eriksson Ek (a goal and assist)
What's next?
The Wild faces the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night and the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night in its first road trip of the season.
