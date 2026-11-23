San Jose, CA -- The Minnesota Wild will look to make franchise history Monday night when it visits the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center to conclude a three-game road trip at 9:00 p.m. CT on Wild+ and KFAN FM 100.3. Minnesota enters the matchup with points in 14 consecutive games (11-0-3), tying the longest point streak in franchise history. The Wild has not suffered a regulation loss since Oct. 22 at Calgary and currently sits atop the Western Conference with a 17-3-5 record.
Game Preview: Wild at Sharks
The Wild's most recent outing saw its five-game winning streak come to an end in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Despite the loss, Minnesota extended its point streak, with Matt Boldy, Jared Spurgeon and Nick Foligno finding the back of the net.
The Wild and Sharks last met on Nov. 6 at Grand Casino Arena, where Minnesota earned a convincing 4-1 victory. Kirill Kaprizov led the way with a goal and three assists, while Jesper Wallstedt turned in another strong performance in net, stopping 23-of-24 shots faced. Minnesota has also enjoyed success against San Jose in recent seasons, earning at least one point in 11 consecutive meetings (8-0-3) dating back to March 2023.
Individual history is also within reach for Kaprizov, who has recorded a point in 14 consecutive games. Kaprizov has tallied 28 points (7-21=28) during the stretch, tying his own franchise record for the longest individual point streak, established during the 2022-23 season. He enters tonight’s contest with 45 points (18-27=45) in 25 games, ranking third among all NHL players.
Filip Gustavsson will make his season debut tonight against the Sharks as he returns from offseason hip surgery. He played in a rehab assignment game with the Iowa Wild on Saturday night where he stopped 29-of-32 shots faced. Last season Gustavsson posted a record of 28-15-6 with a 2.69 GAA, a .904 SV% and four shutouts in 50 games (49 starts). He is 2-1-2 in five starts against the Sharks with a 2.36 GAA and a .901 SV%, and has earned a point in three consecutive games.
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Monday, November 23 at 9:00 p.m. CT
- Where: SAP Center (San Jose, California)
- Watch: How to Watch
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Sharks
Records:
- Minnesota Wild Record: 17-3-5, 39 points.
- Vancouver Canucks Record: 11-12-2, 24 points.
- All-Time Wild Record: 44-36-12 (24-15-7 at Grand Casino Arena, 20-21-5 at San Jose)
Match-up Stats
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26-27 Team Stats
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MIN
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SJS
|
Power Play
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25.6%
|
21.3%
|
Penalty Kill
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79.7%
|
73.9%
|
Faceoff
|
46.4%
|
46.9%
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Goals For / Games Played
|
3.60
|
2.64
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Goals Against / Games Played
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2.20
|
3.48
Wild Leaders Against Sharks
- Kaprizov leads Minnesota with 31 points (13-18=31) in 22 career games against San Jose
- LW Matt Boldy owns 21 points (8-13=21) in 14 games
- C Joel Eriksson Ek (11-8=19, in 33 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (8-11=19, in
46 games) have 19 points each
Sharks Leaders Against Wild
- C Tyler Toffoli leads San Jose with 23 points (12-11=23) in 37 career games against Minnesota
- Celebrini owns 16 points (8-8=16) in seven games
- LW Mason Marchment has 13 points (7-6=13) in 14 games
- C Alexander Wennberg (5-6=11, in 24 games) and D Jacob Trouba (2-9=11, in 35 games) have 11 points each
Connections
- Minnesota President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin skated in 16 games with San Jose during the 2006-07 season
- C Nico Sturm posted 52 points (26-26=52) in 184 games across three seasons (2022-25) with San Jose
- Sharks Hockey Operations Advisor, Thomas Vanek recorded 93 points (39-54=93) in 154 games across two seasons (2014-16) with the Wild
- D Eric Pohlkamp is from Baxter, MN and played one season at Bemidji State University (2023-24)
Injury Report
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PLAYER
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INJURY
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STATUS
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D Olli Maatta
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Upper Body
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Injury Reserve
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D Quinn Hughes
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Upper Body
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Injured Reserve
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has earned points in 11 consecutive games against San Jose (8-0-3) since 3/11/23 and 17 of the last 19 meetings (13-2-4) since 4/16/21
- The Wild has points in seven of the last eight games
played at SAP Center at San Jose (6-1-
- Minnesota is 8-2-3 in its last 12 contests against the Sharks at Grand Casino Arena since 1/22/21.
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.