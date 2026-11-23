The Wild's most recent outing saw its five-game winning streak come to an end in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Despite the loss, Minnesota extended its point streak, with Matt Boldy, Jared Spurgeon and Nick Foligno finding the back of the net.

The Wild and Sharks last met on Nov. 6 at Grand Casino Arena, where Minnesota earned a convincing 4-1 victory. Kirill Kaprizov led the way with a goal and three assists, while Jesper Wallstedt turned in another strong performance in net, stopping 23-of-24 shots faced. Minnesota has also enjoyed success against San Jose in recent seasons, earning at least one point in 11 consecutive meetings (8-0-3) dating back to March 2023.

Individual history is also within reach for Kaprizov, who has recorded a point in 14 consecutive games. Kaprizov has tallied 28 points (7-21=28) during the stretch, tying his own franchise record for the longest individual point streak, established during the 2022-23 season. He enters tonight’s contest with 45 points (18-27=45) in 25 games, ranking third among all NHL players.

Filip Gustavsson will make his season debut tonight against the Sharks as he returns from offseason hip surgery. He played in a rehab assignment game with the Iowa Wild on Saturday night where he stopped 29-of-32 shots faced. Last season Gustavsson posted a record of 28-15-6 with a 2.69 GAA, a .904 SV% and four shutouts in 50 games (49 starts). He is 2-1-2 in five starts against the Sharks with a 2.36 GAA and a .901 SV%, and has earned a point in three consecutive games.