Preview: Wild at Penguins

Last Time Out

The Wild won in a shootout over the Vancouver Canucks, 2-1, on Saturday afternoon (12/16) at Xcel Energy Center. F Frederick Gaudreau was the lone-goal scorer in regulation for the Wild. F Mats Zuccarello scored in the shootout to earn the two points for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson saved 35-of-36 shots on goal (.972 SV%).

The Penguins were shutout by the Maple Leafs, 7-0, on Saturday in Toronto. Goaltenders Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic both played in the contest. Jarry made 10-of-14 saves (.714 SV%) for the loss and Nedeljkovic stopped 18-of-21 for an .857 SV%.