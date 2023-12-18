Preview: Wild at Penguins

The Wild starts back-to-back games in Pittsburgh

121823_GameMatchUp_1920x1080
By Brandon Laxson
@Laxson_HKY Wild.com

PITTSBURGH -- The Minnesota Wild heads to Pittsburgh to face the Penguins tonight before heading to Boston to face the Bruins on Tuesday.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 12-12-4, 28 points, 7th in Central Division

Penguns Record: 13-13-3, 29 points, 7th in Metropolitan Division

2022-23 Series Record: 0-2-0

Wild vs. Penguins All-Time Record: 14-15-2 (8-8-0 at Pittsburgh)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
MIN
PIT
Power Play
16.8%
12.9%
Penalty Kill
73.0%
81.1%
Faceoff
45.2%
54.6%
Goals For / Games Played
2.96
2.83
Goals Against / Games Played
3.18
2.76
Last 10 Games
7-3-0
4-3-3

Last Time Out

The Wild won in a shootout over the Vancouver Canucks, 2-1, on Saturday afternoon (12/16) at Xcel Energy Center. F Frederick Gaudreau was the lone-goal scorer in regulation for the Wild. F Mats Zuccarello scored in the shootout to earn the two points for Minnesota. G Filip Gustavsson saved 35-of-36 shots on goal (.972 SV%). 

The Penguins were shutout by the Maple Leafs, 7-0, on Saturday in Toronto. Goaltenders Tristan Jarry and Alex Nedeljkovic both played in the contest. Jarry made 10-of-14 saves (.714 SV%) for the loss and Nedeljkovic stopped 18-of-21 for an .857 SV%.

What Happened Last Time?

The Penguins defeated the Wild, 4-1, on April 6, 2023. F Marcus Johansson scored Minnesota's only goal, a power play goal. G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 27-of-31 shots on net (.871 SV%). 

D Kris Letang, F Rickard Rakell, F Jason Zucker and F Jeff Carter scored for Pittsburgh. Jarry stopped 27-of-28 shots for a .964 SV%.

Players to Watch

  • F Matt Boldy is T-4th in the NHL with seven goals scored since Nov. 28 and T-10th with a plus-7 rating during that span and has scored goals in six of the team’s last nine games
  • Fleury is currently at 548 career wins and needs four wins to pass Patrick Roy (551 career wins) for second-most in NHL history
  • F Joel Eriksson Ek leads Minnesota with 14 goals and six PPGs this season and is T-3rd in the Central Division in goals scored
  • F Marco Rossi is second in goals (10), T-2nd in points (10-7=17), fifth in shots on goal (56) and is T-5th with a plus-6 rating among NHL rookies
  • F Sidney Crosby is T-5th in the NHL and first on his team in goals (17) and is second on his team in points (17-14=31)
  • F Jake Guentzel leads the Penguins in points (13-19=32)
  • D Erik Karlsson ranks first among team defensemen in goals and assists (6-15=21)

Recent Transactions

The Wild recalled D Daemon Hunt, F Vinni Lettieri and D Dakota Mermis from Iowa and placed D Jonas Brodin on Long-Term Injured Reserve (12/13).

Injury Report

Captain D Jared Spurgeon (lower body) is day-to-day and D Jonas Brodin has been placed on LTIR.

To view Minnesota's full Injury Report, visit wild.com/injury.

Fast Facts

  • The Wild went 9-2-1 in its first 12 meetings against the Penguins and is 3-7-1 in its last 11 meetings

Connections

  • Minnesota President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin totaled 57 points (26-31=57) in 95 games with Pittsburgh in two seasons (2008-10), winning the Stanley Cup in 2009
    • Guerin spent eight seasons in the Penguins’ front office (2011-19), including five seasons (2014-19) as Assistant General Manager where he won two more Stanley Cups (2016, 2017)
  • Minnesota Head Coach John Hynes served as Head Coach of Wilkes-Barre Scranton for five seasons (2010-15) and one season as an Assistant Coach (2009-10)
    • Hynes led Wilkes-Barre to a record of 231-126-27 in 384 games (.636) and five consecutive appearances in the Calder Cup Playoffs as Head Coach
  • Fleury was selected by the Penguins first overall in the 2003 NHL Draft and went 375-216-68 with a 2.58 GAA, a .912 SV% and 44 shutouts in 691 career games (667 starts) in 13 seasons (2003-17)
    • He posted a 62-51 record with a 2.65 GAA, a .908 SV% and 10 shutouts in 115 career playoff contests (113 starts) with Pittsburgh and won the Stanley Cup in 2009, 2016 and 2017
  • Gaudreau collected 10 points (2-8=10) in 19 games with the Penguins in 2020-21
  • D Alex Goligoski was drafted by the Penguins in the second round (61st overall) of the 2004 NHL Draft and recorded 90 points (23-67=90) in 177 games during parts of four seasons with Pittsburgh (2007-11) and won the Stanley Cup in 2009
  • Gustavsson was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (55th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft
  • Crosby played at Shattuck St. Mary’s (2002-03)
  • Guentzel played high school hockey at Hill-Murray

For more information on tonight's contest, check out the game notes below.

12.18 MIN at PIT Game Notes
- 1.48 MB
Download 12.18 MIN at PIT Game Notes

News Feed

Injury Report Mats Zuccarello 121823

Injury Report: Mats Zuccarello
Vancouver Canucks Minnesota Wild game recap December 16

Game Recap: Wild 2, Canucks 1
Game Preview Wild vs Canucks 121623

Preview: Wild vs. Canucks
Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala 201523

Minnesota Wild Foundation Gala Reaches Record Fundraising Totals
Calgary Flames Minnesota Wild game recap December 14

Game Recap: Wild 3, Flames 2
Injury Report Jared Spurgeon 121423

Injury Report: Jared Spurgeon
Game Preview Wild vs Flames 121423

Preview: Wild vs. Flames
Prospect Report 121323

Prospect Report: Dec. 13, 2023
Wild Recalls Lettieri Hunt and Mermis 121323

Minnesota Wild Recalls Vinni Lettieri, Daemon Hunt and Dakota Mermis from Iowa
Wild Canadian Rematch 121223

Wild Rematches Against Canadian Teams at Home
Game Recap Wild at Kraken 121023

Game Recap: Wild 3, Kraken 0
Game Preview Wild at Kraken 121023

Game Preview: Wild at Kraken
Injury Report Jonas Brodin 121023

Injury Report: Jonas Brodin
Game Recap Wild at Oilers 120823

Game Recap: Oilers 4, Wild 3
Game Preview Wild at Oilers 120823

Preview: Wild at Oilers
Game Recap Wild at Canucks 120723

Game Recap: Canucks 2, Wild 0
Game Preview Wild at Canucks 120723

Preview: Wild at Canucks
Prospect Report 120623

Prospect Report: Dec. 6, 2023