Game Preview: Wild vs. Penguins

Last Season on Wild vs. Penguins

Minnesota went 1-1-0 against the Penguins. The Wild won the seriesopening game, 5-3, at PPG Paints Arena (10/29), and Pittsburgh earned a 3-1 win in the series finale in Saint Paul.

C Freddy Gaudreau (2-1=3) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) led Minnesota with three points each. C Ryan Hartman (1- 0=1) and RW Mats Zuccarello (1-0=1) each scored a goal. G Marc-André Fleury went 1-1-0 with a 2.55 GAA and a .900 SV%.

C Sidney Crosby led the Penguins with five points (2-3=5). RW Rickard Rakell had three points (2-1=3). D Kris Letang (0-2=2) had two points. G Joel Blomqvist stopped 35-of-39 shots faced for Pittsburgh in the first meeting. G Tristan Jarry saved 29-of-30 shots faced in the second game