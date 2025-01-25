Preview: Wild vs. Flames

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild takes the ice in Saint Paul tonight, hoping to take down the Calgary Flames on the 19th annual Hockey Day Minnesota. All fans in attendance at tonight's game will receive a Minnesota Wild wearable hoodie flag in celebration of Hockey Day Minnesota 2025.

The Wild is coming off of a tough shutout loss against Utah Hockey Club. The loss came as an unwelcome surprise to spectators who anticipated a restored and reinvigorated Wild team following the return of Captain D Jared Spurgeon and LW Kirill Kaprizov, but those hopes were for naught and the team was crushed 0-4.