Preview: Wild vs. Flames

012525_GameDayMatchup_1920x1080
By Zoe Fiedler
Wild.com

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild takes the ice in Saint Paul tonight, hoping to take down the Calgary Flames on the 19th annual Hockey Day Minnesota. All fans in attendance at tonight's game will receive a Minnesota Wild wearable hoodie flag in celebration of Hockey Day Minnesota 2025.

The Wild is coming off of a tough shutout loss against Utah Hockey Club. The loss came as an unwelcome surprise to spectators who anticipated a restored and reinvigorated Wild team following the return of Captain D Jared Spurgeon and LW Kirill Kaprizov, but those hopes were for naught and the team was crushed 0-4.

Info for Tonight's Game:

Wild Record: 28-16-4, 60 points, 3rd in Central Division

Flames Record: 23-16-7, 43 points, 4th in Pacific Division

2024-25 Series Record: 0-0-1

All-Time Wild Record: 44-44-17 (26-17-10 at Xcel Energy Center)

Stats Comparison

Team Stats
CGY
MIN
Power Play
19.8%
18.5%
Penalty Kill
72.6%
71.2%
Faceoff
45.0%
48.2%
Goals For / Games Played
2.65
2.88
Goals Against / Games Played
2.89
2.83

Last Time Out

The Wild was shut out 4-0 by the Utah Hockey Club on Thursday night. Spurgeon and Kaprizov returned to the lineup and G Filip Gustavsson returned from illness. Gustavsson saved 25-of-29 shots on goal.

Calgary defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Thursday night. LW Jonathan Huberdeau found the back of the net first for Calgary. Buffalo answered with their only two goals of the game, but were quickly silenced by C Nazem Kadri when he netted a goal off the backhand to even the score. LW Jakob Pelletier brought Calgary back into the lead with a tip-in off of D Brayden Pachal and Kadri. C Yegor Sharangovich scored the next goal for Calgary, bringing the game to 4-2. C Mikael Backlund put the final nail in Buffalo's coffin with an empty-net goal. G Dustin Wolf saved an astonishing 32-of-34 shots on goal.

UTA at MIN | Recap

This Season on Wild vs. Flames

Calgary secured a 4-3 shootout victory in the series-opening game at the Saddledome (11/23).

LW Matt Boldy (0-2=2) and C Marco Rossi (1-1=2) led the Wild with two points each. LW Marcus Johansson (1- 0=1) also scored for Minnesota. Gustavsson saved 28-of-31 shots faced for the Wild.

C Martin Pospisil (1-0=1), C Kevin Rooney (1-0=1) and Sharangovich (1-0=1) each scored for Calgary. G Dan Vladar stopped 20-of-23 shots faced to earn the win for Calgary

Wild Leaders Against Flames

  • D Jared Spurgeon leads the Wild with 14 points (5-9=14) in 42 career games against Calgary
  • Johansson owns 13 points (4-9=13) in 21 games
  • LW Marcus Foligno has 11 points (9-2=11) in 25 games
  • Boldy owns nine points (4-5=9) in 10 games

Calgary Leaders Against Wild

  • D Tyson Barrie (4-15=19 in 38 games) and Backlund (7-12=19 in 42 matches) lead Calgary with 19 career points each against the Wild
  • Kadri owns 18 points (8-10=18) in 35 games
  • Huberdeau owns 16 points (7-9=16) in 21 games

Recent Transactions

1/24/25

Activated F Kirill Kaprizov and D Jared Spurgeon from Injured Reserve

1/23/25

Reassigned D David Jiricek to Iowa

1/22/25

Reassigned F Brendan Gaunce to Iowa

1/19/25

Reassigned G Dylan Ferguson to Iowa

1/18/25

Recalled G Dylan Ferguson from Iowa under emergency conditions

Placed D Jonas Brodin on Injured Reserve

Converted D David Jiricek’s emergency recall to a regular recall

1/17/25

Recalled F Devin Shore from Iowa

1/16/25

Activated F Jakub Lauko from Injured Reserve

Reassigned F Ben Jones and F Devin Shore to Iowa

Recalled F Brendan Gaunce and F Liam Ohgren from Iowa

Placed F Kirill Kaprizov on Long-Term Injured Reserve

Placed F Marcus Johansson on Injured Reserve

1/9/25

Recalled F Devin Shore from Iowa

1/8/25

Reassigned F Devin Shore to Iowa and recalled D David Jiricek from Iowa

Placed F Jakub Lauko on Long-Term Injured Reserve retroactive to Dec. 14

1/7/25

Signed G Dylan Ferguson to a one-year, two-way contract

Activated D Jake Middleton from Long-Term Injured Reserv

Reassigned F Travis Boyd, F Brendan Gaunce and D Carson Lambos to Iowa

1/6/25

Recalled F Travis Boyd (emergency), F Brendan Gaunce (emergency) and D Carson Lambos (regular) from Iowa

1/1/25

Recalled F Brendan Gaunce and D Carson Lambos from Iowa

Placed F Kirill Kaprizov on Injured Reserve 

To view recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.

On the Mend

Jonas Brodin: lower-body injury (seven games missed)

Marcus Johansson: concussion (three game missed)

Fast Facts

  • The Wild owns points in 16 of its last 24 games in Saint Paul (12-8-4 since 2010-11 season) and is 17-10-3 in its last 30 games at the Saddledome after starting the all-time series 3-18-4

For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.

1.25 MIN vs CGY Game Notes
- 0.96 MB
Download 1.25 MIN vs CGY Game Notes

News Feed

Rink Rock January 25 - Dan Israel

Game Recap: Utah 4, Wild 0

Preview: Wild vs. Hockey Club

Prospect Report: January 22, 2025

Wild on 7th - Episode 87: Marco Rossi, Apfel Strudel, and The Code

Game Recap: Wild 3, Avs 1

Minnesota Wild Announces New Partnership With Woody Creek Distillers

Preview: Wild at Avalanche

Game Recap: Predators 6, Wild 2

Preview: Wild at Predators

Minnesota Wild Recalls Forwards Brendan Gaunce and Liam Öhgren

Prospect Report: January 16, 2025

Game Recap: Oilers 5, Wild 3

Preview: Wild vs. Oilers

Wild on 7th - Episode 87: Craig Leipold, Chesire Cats, and Cups

Rink Rock January 15 - Vincent Mason

Game Recap: Golden Knights 4, Wild 1

Preview: Wild at Golden Knights