ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild plays host to the Vegas Golden Knights tonight, with both teams coming off of back-to-back weekend games. The Golden Knights suffered a loss to the Oilers, 6-3 on Saturday, while Minnesota won 4-1 against the Flyers.
Preview: Wild vs. Golden Knights
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Sunday, December 15 at 5:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Additional Ticket Offers: Holiday Ornament Giveaway (Limited quantities)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports North
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Golden Knights
Wild Record: 20-6-4, 44 points, 1st in Central Division
Golden Knights Record: 19-8-3, 41 points, 1st in Pacific Division
2023-24 Series Record: 1-1-1
All-Time Wild Record: 13-8-4 (7-2-3 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
VGK
MIN
Power Play
26.7%
19.2%
Penalty Kill
78.7%
71.6%
Faceoff
52.2%
48.7%
Goals For / Games Played
3.47
3.14
Goals Against / Games Played
2.97
2.50
Last Season on Wild vs. Golden Knights
Minnesota went 1-1-1 vs. Vegas in the 2023-24 season.
The Wild won the series opening contest, 5-3, at T-Mobile Arena (2/2). The Wild fell, 2-1, in overtime at Xcel Energy Center in the second game (3/30) and was credited with a regulation loss after pulling its goaltender in overtime and allowing an empty-net goal. Vegas won the final meeting, 7-2, at T-Mobile Arena (4/12).
LW Matt Boldy led the Wild with five points (1-4=5)…D Brock Faber tallied four assists. C Ryan Hartman (1-2=3) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) notched three points each. G Filip Gustavsson started the first two games and went 1-1-0 with a 1.95 GAA and a .933 SV%. G Marc-André Fleury made 23 saves in the third meeting.
C Chandler Stephenson led Vegas with six assists (0-6=6). RW Jonathan Marchessault (3-0=3) and C Nicolas Roy (1-2=3) tallied three points each. RW Michael Amadio tallied two goals. G Adin Hill saved 24-of-28 shots against for the Golden Knights in the first game. G Logan Thompson went 2-0-0 with a 1.46 GAA and a .950 SV% in the last two contests.
Wild Leaders Against Golden Knights
- C Joel Eriksson Ek leads Minnesota with 15 points (7-8=15) in 23 career games vs. Vegas
- D Jonas Brodin (3-10=13 in 24 matches) and Kaprizov (8-5=13) in 15 games) have 13 points each
- Hartman owns 11 points (5-6=11) in 21 games
- LW Marcus Foligno (5-5=10 in 20 games), D Jared Spurgeon (4-6=10 in 19 games) and RW Mats Zuccarello (4-6=10 in 21 games) own 10 points each
Golden Knights Leaders Against Wild
- D Alex Pietrangelo (9-18=27) leads Vegas with 27 points in 54 career games vs. Minnesota
- C Tomas Hertl (10-13=23 in 29 games) and RW Mark Stone (5-18=23 in 21 matches) own 23 points each
- C Jack Eichel has 15 points (4-11=15) in 13 contests
Connections
- Fleury went 117-60-14 with a 2.41 GAA, a .917 SV% and 23 shutouts in 192 games with Vegas (2017-21)
- D Jon Merrill collected 25 points (6-19=25) in 140 games with the Golden Knights in parts of three seasons (2017-20)
- Vegas Assistant Coach Joel Ward made his NHL debut with Minnesota and appeared in 11 games with the Wild in 2006-07
Fast Facts
- Minnesota ranks T-3rd in the NHL in points (30) and in wins (13) against Vegas
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.