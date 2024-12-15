Preview: Wild vs. Golden Knights

Last Season on Wild vs. Golden Knights

Minnesota went 1-1-1 vs. Vegas in the 2023-24 season.

The Wild won the series opening contest, 5-3, at T-Mobile Arena (2/2). The Wild fell, 2-1, in overtime at Xcel Energy Center in the second game (3/30) and was credited with a regulation loss after pulling its goaltender in overtime and allowing an empty-net goal. Vegas won the final meeting, 7-2, at T-Mobile Arena (4/12).

LW Matt Boldy led the Wild with five points (1-4=5)…D Brock Faber tallied four assists. C Ryan Hartman (1-2=3) and LW Kirill Kaprizov (1-2=3) notched three points each. G Filip Gustavsson started the first two games and went 1-1-0 with a 1.95 GAA and a .933 SV%. G Marc-André Fleury made 23 saves in the third meeting.

C Chandler Stephenson led Vegas with six assists (0-6=6). RW Jonathan Marchessault (3-0=3) and C Nicolas Roy (1-2=3) tallied three points each. RW Michael Amadio tallied two goals. G Adin Hill saved 24-of-28 shots against for the Golden Knights in the first game. G Logan Thompson went 2-0-0 with a 1.46 GAA and a .950 SV% in the last two contests.