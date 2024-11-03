ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Minnesota Wild challenge the Maple Leafs tonight in St. Paul following a 5-3 win to Tampa Bay on Friday night.
Preview: Wild vs. Leafs
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Suunday, November 3 at 5:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Xcel Energy Center (St. Paul, Minnesota)
- Tickets: Buy Now
- Tonight's Promotions: Blaze Orange Hat Giveaway (All Fans)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KOOL 108
- Gamecenter: Wild vs. Maple Leafs
Wild Record: 7-1-2, 16 points, 2nd in Central Division
Maple Leafs Record: 6-5-1, 13 points, 3rd in Atlantic Division
2023-24 Series Record: 0-1-1
All-Time Wild Record: 13-15-2 (8-5-1 at Xcel Energy Center)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
TOR
MIN
Power Play
7.9%
24.2%
Penalty Kill
83.3%
66.7%
Faceoff
56.1%
49.1%
Goals For / Games Played
3.17
3.90
Goals Against / Games Played
3.08
2.60
Last Season on Wild vs. Leafs
Minnesota went 0-1-1 against Toronto. The Maple Leafs won the series-opening game, 7-4, in Toronto (10/14). Minnesota lost, 4-3, in overtime in the second meeting in the 2023 NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden (11/19).
RW Mats Zuccarello led the Wild with three points (1- 2=3). D Jonas Brodin (0-2=2), D Brock Faber (0-2=2), LW Marcus Foligno (0-2=2), D Jake Middleton (1-1=2) and C Marco Rossi (1-1=2) registered two points each. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 26-of-33 shots faced in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 21-of-25 shots faced in the second game.
C Auston Matthews (4-1=5), RW William Nylander (3-2=5) and D Morgan Rielly (1-4=5) led the Maple Leafs with five points each. RW Mitch Marner registered four assists. RW Calle Jarnkrok (1-1=2) and C John Tavares (0-2=2) tallied two points each. G Ilya Samsonov saved 28-of-32 shots faced for Toronto in the first game. G Joseph Woll stopped 33-of-36 shots faced in in the second contest.
Wild Leaders Against Maple Leafs
- Zuccarello leads the Wild with 28 points (13-15=28) in 25 contests against Toronto
- LW Marcus Johansson has 18 points (10-8=18) in 38 games
- Foligno owns 14 points (4-10=14) in 34 contests
- D Zach Bogosian owns 13 points (3-10=13) in 39 games
Maple Leafs Leaders Against Wild
- Tavares leads Toronto with 22 points (8-14=22) in 23 career games vs. Minnesota
- Rielly owns 18 points (1-17=18) in 19 contests
- Marner (4-11=15 in 13 games and Matthews (11-4=15 in 12 contests) own 15 points each
- D Oliver Ekman-Larsson (2-11=13 in 44 games) and Nylander (7-6=13 in 14 games) have recorded 13 points each
Recent Transactions
The Minnesota Wild signed G Jesper Wallstedt to a two-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season (10/7).
To view more recent transactions, visit wild.com/transactions.
Connections
- Wild Associate Coach Jack Capuano was selected by Toronto in the fifth round (88th overall) of the 1984 NHL Draft and played in one game with the Maple Leafs, making his NHL debut vs. BUF (10/11/89)
- Bogosian recorded four assists in 45 games with Toronto in 2020-21
- C Connor Dewar was drafted by Minnesota in the third round (92nd overall) of 2018 NHL Draft and recorded 43 points (19-24=43) in 190 career games with the Wild
- LW Matthew Knies played two seasons at the University of Minnesota (2021-23)
- D Dakota Mermis recorded eight points (3-5=8) in 54 games with Minnesota (2020-24)
- RW Ryan Reaves collected 15 points (5-10=15) in 61 games with Minnesota in 2022-23
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 10-7-2 in its last 19 games against Toronto
- In its 13 wins against the Maple Leafs, Minnesota has outscored Toronto, 42-20
For more information on tonight's matchup, check out the game notes below.