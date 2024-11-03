Preview: Wild vs. Leafs

Last Season on Wild vs. Leafs

Minnesota went 0-1-1 against Toronto. The Maple Leafs won the series-opening game, 7-4, in Toronto (10/14). Minnesota lost, 4-3, in overtime in the second meeting in the 2023 NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden (11/19).

RW Mats Zuccarello led the Wild with three points (1- 2=3). D Jonas Brodin (0-2=2), D Brock Faber (0-2=2), LW Marcus Foligno (0-2=2), D Jake Middleton (1-1=2) and C Marco Rossi (1-1=2) registered two points each. G Filip Gustavsson stopped 26-of-33 shots faced in the first meeting. G Marc-André Fleury stopped 21-of-25 shots faced in the second game.

C Auston Matthews (4-1=5), RW William Nylander (3-2=5) and D Morgan Rielly (1-4=5) led the Maple Leafs with five points each. RW Mitch Marner registered four assists. RW Calle Jarnkrok (1-1=2) and C John Tavares (0-2=2) tallied two points each. G Ilya Samsonov saved 28-of-32 shots faced for Toronto in the first game. G Joseph Woll stopped 33-of-36 shots faced in in the second contest.