Preview: Wild vs. Sharks

Last Season on Wild vs. Sharks

Minnesota went 3-0-0 in the series against San Jose.

The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-3, at Xcel Energy Center (3/3), earned a 3-1 win in the second game in St. Paul (3/28) and swept the series with a 6-2 win in San Jose (4/13).

LW Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with eight points (5- 3=8). LW Matt Boldy tallied six points (2-4=6). D Jonas Brodin (0-3=3) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-2=3) had three points each. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .905 SV%. G Jesper Wallstedt stopped 27-of-29 shots in the third game.

C Mikael Granlund led San Jose with four points (2-2=4). D Mario Ferraro (1-1=2) and D Jan Rutta (1-1=2) had two points each. G Mackenzie Blackwood went 0-2-0 with a 4.02 GAA and a .884 SV% in two starts. G Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 28-of-32 shots faced in the first game.