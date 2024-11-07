SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Minnesota Wild head to San Jose tonight to seek redemption after a hard loss to the Kings in St. Paul on Tuesday.
Preview: Wild vs. Sharks
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Thursday, November 7 at 9:30 p.m. CT
- Where: SAP Center (San Jose, California)
- Watch: FanDuel Sports Network
- Listen: KFAN 100.3 FM
Wild Record: 8-2-2, 18 points, 2nd in Central Division
Sharks Record: 4-8-2, 10 points, 8th in Pacific Division
2023-24 Series Record: 3-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 40-36-9 (18-21-4 at San Jose)
Stats Comparison
Team Stats
SJS
MIN
Power Play
18.6%
20.0%
Penalty Kill
82.5%
62.5%
Faceoff
50.0%
48.9%
Goals For / Games Played
2.43
3.50
Goals Against / Games Played
3.57
2.67
Last Season on Wild vs. Sharks
Minnesota went 3-0-0 in the series against San Jose.
The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-3, at Xcel Energy Center (3/3), earned a 3-1 win in the second game in St. Paul (3/28) and swept the series with a 6-2 win in San Jose (4/13).
LW Kirill Kaprizov led Minnesota with eight points (5- 3=8). LW Matt Boldy tallied six points (2-4=6). D Jonas Brodin (0-3=3) and C Joel Eriksson Ek (1-2=3) had three points each. G Filip Gustavsson went 2-0-0 with a 2.00 GAA and a .905 SV%. G Jesper Wallstedt stopped 27-of-29 shots in the third game.
C Mikael Granlund led San Jose with four points (2-2=4). D Mario Ferraro (1-1=2) and D Jan Rutta (1-1=2) had two points each. G Mackenzie Blackwood went 0-2-0 with a 4.02 GAA and a .884 SV% in two starts. G Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 28-of-32 shots faced in the first game.
Wild Leaders Against Sharks
- RW Mats Zuccarello leads the Wild with 26 points (9- 17=26) in 29 career contests against the Sharks
- Kaprizov (10-8=18, in 16 games) and D Jared Spurgeon (8-10=18, in 41 games) have 18 points each
- C Ryan Hartman owns 15 points (2-13=15) in 25 games
Sharks Leaders Against Wild
- C Logan Couture leads San Jose with 30 points (14- 16=30) in 45 career games against Minnesota
- RW Tyler Toffoli has 20 points (10-10=20) in 30 games
- D Marc-Edouard Vlasic has 14 points (1-13=14) in 60 games
- Granlund has 11 points (3-8=11) in 16 games
Recent Transactions
10/31/24
Assigned F Liam Ohgren to Iowa
Assigned F Luke Toporowski (activated from season-opening Injured Reserve) to Iowa
10/30/24
Assiged F Graeme Clarke to Iowa
10/29/24
Placed F Graeme Clarke on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa
Reassigned D Daemon Hunt to Iowa
Connections
- Minnesota President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin skated in 16 games with San Jose during the 2006-07 season
- D Jake Middleton recorded 12 points (3-9=12) and 82 PIM in 59 games for San Jose in parts of four seasons (2018-22)
- Granlund was selected by Minnesota in the first round of the 2010 NHL Draft (9th overall) and tallied 317 points (93-224=317) in 461 games in parts of seven seasons with the Wild (2012-19)
- C Luke Kunin was drafted by Minnesota in the first round (15th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft and totaled 52 points (23-29=52) in 131 games in three seasons with the Wild (2017-20)
- C Nico Sturm tallied 36 points (20-16=36) in 111 games in parts of four seasons with the Wild (2018-22)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota has won nine of the last 12 meetings (9-2-1) vs. San Jose
- Minnesota is 14-6-2 in its last 22 contests against the Sharks at Xcel Energy Center
- The Wild has points in 10 of the last 15 games played at SAP Center at San Jose (9-5-1)
